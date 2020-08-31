Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Harvest of the Month | Nebraska Department of Education

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE), in partnership with Buy Fresh Buy Local Nebraska (BFBLN), is creating a Nebraska Harvest of the Month program to increase the variety and amount of local fruits and vegetables offered in the School Meals Program. In school year 2018-2019, six Nebraska pilot schools will receive Harvest of the Month promotional materials, resources and technical assistance. All materials will be available statewide in school year 2019-2020, including recipes, posters, taste test guides and promotional tools.

Highlighted products will include: melons, cabbage, turnips, winter squash, sweet potato,  potatoes, great northern beans, leafy greens and asparagus. Schools have the opportunity to expand Nebraska students’ palates of, and increase student interest in healthy foods, nutrition and agriculture by participating.

Stay tuned for more information in the Summer of 2019.

