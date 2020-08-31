INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigating Under Armour, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – UA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating certain directors and officers of Under Armour, Inc. (“Under Armour”) (NYSE: UA) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Under Armour and its shareholders. If you are an Under Armour shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com .



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Under Armour’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Under Armour in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Under Armour, and whether Under Armour has suffered damages as a result.

On November 5, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported on a male-dominated corporate culture at Under Armour that tolerated and encouraged systemic sexist behavior throughout its ranks.

On November 4, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating whether Under Armour “shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier.”

If you are an Under Armour shareholder, you may have legal claims against Under Armour's directors and officers.

