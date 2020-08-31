FirstBank Partners with Hispanic Owned Businesses to Provide Freebies All Month Long during Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Reinvented campaign incentivizes residents to support local, Hispanic-owned restaurants, while celebrating diversity in entrepreneurship

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with in-branch events and free food has been an annual tradition for FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good.” And it's a tradition the bank plans to continue despite the pandemic's impact on communities across the country.

This year, FirstBank is partnering with Hispanic-owned businesses to provide free food and treats to customers every Friday in September. To participate and receive the free item, customers must mention “FirstBank’s Fiesta Friday” when ordering in person or over the phone from the following restaurants on September 4, 11, 18 and 25.

Participating restaurants and FirstBank giveaways, include:

“We’re proud of our long-standing relationships with all the communities we serve,” said FirstBank CEO Jim Reuter. “This year, we are embracing diversity in entrepreneurship and supporting local business in a safer, socially distant way. We are excited to feature and help bolster these amazing Hispanic-owned businesses and welcome everyone to participate in our annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.”

As a part of its multicultural initiative, FirstBank also opened its Multicultural Banking Center (MBC) in early 2020. The MBC joins the company’s list of Spanish and Asian Banking Centers, where customers can receive banking services in their native or preferred language, ranging from Spanish, Ethiopian dialects to Vietnamese and more. The bank also maintains an inclusive board of directors that reflects the diversity of both its employees and customers. Nearly 40 percent of the bank’s employee population represent different races, ethnicities, military statuses and abilities. To learn more about FirstBank’s diversity and inclusion efforts, visit efirstbank.com/about-firstbank/diversity.htm.

The month-long event is first come, first served, while supplies last. No purchase necessary. Customers must mention Fiesta Friday to receive the free item. One free item per order, per party.

To learn more about Fiesta Friday and the participating restaurants, visit www.efirstbankblog.com/fiestafriday.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $20 billion in assets and operates more than 110 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing nearly $70 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

###

Member FDIC

Chandra Brin FirstBank 303-235-1402 chandra.brin@efirstbank.com