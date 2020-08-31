Harvest of the Month | Nebraska Department of Education
Nebraska Harvest of the Month is a statewide farm to school program that features a different Nebraska specialty crop each month of the school year. The program promotes local sourcing of fruits and vegetables, and provides schools with resources to support sampling and serving local foods to students. Schools have the opportunity to expand Nebraska students’ palates and increase student interest in healthy foods, nutrition and agriculture by participating.
Nebraska Harvest of the Month Toolkit materials are available to download for free and include:
These materials are designed to help school nutrition staff, teachers and farm to school advocates develop a successful Harvest of the Month program. Offering local foods to students in the form of taste tests, samples, and on school menus has proven to be an effective way to increase student interest in healthy food, expand taste palates, and develop lasting healthy eating habits. Planning and promotion of farm to school activities is important to success of these efforts, and these tools will help through that process.