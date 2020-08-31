iSocialy, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Assets Owned by RTCORE Software LLC & Alpha Modus Corp.

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, NC, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ RTCORE, Inc. (OTC Markets: PPPS) – Assets of both RTCORE Software LLC and Alpha Modus Corp. have been acquired by iSocialy, Inc. Under the terms of the transactions completed on August 21, 2020, the Company has officially filed to change its name to RTCORE, Inc. with the State of Delaware, Division of Corporations. RTCORE, Inc. f/k/a iSocialy, Inc. plans to immediately begin the process to effect this name change with FINRA, which is expected to take several weeks to complete.

RTCORE brings to market global real-time core processing systems for many key industries designed to integrate transaction processing platforms with IoT devices. Business to consumer transactions need to be connected real-time to achieve optimum security with financial processing, insurance claims, healthcare records, telecommunications, utilities invoices, and other everyday transactions. RTCORE’s mission is to transform all corporate core systems that are ready to move to a mature real-time platform from a current batch real-time processing environment.

“We believe many industry segments are ready for a real-time core system and should be transforming their current systems to take full advantage of the Internet of Things (IoT), putting control into the consumer’s hands and right sizing providers’ cost structures,” stated Phil Walton, Chief Executive Officer of RTCORE. Walton continued, “We have developed a cloud-native real-time core transaction processing system over the last 10 years that can be used to empower organizations in streamlining their applications, reducing the complexity of their core system environment and reducing their total cost of ownership (TCO). The financial services sector is one prime example of an industry segment long overdue for a platform like RTCORE’s real-time transaction processing platform.”

“I founded Alpha Modus in 2014 with the purpose of bringing efficiency to mortgage due diligence with our Assure platform,” stated William Alessi, Executive Vice President of RTCORE. Alessi continued, “I believe that coupled with RTCORE we will not only deliver well needed real-time efficiency to streamline loan origination and mortgage due diligence, but also serve a wide range of applications in the financial industry to better serve both lenders and borrowers.”

About RTCORE Business Software – RTCORE is a state-of-the-art Cloud-native, real-time business and core processing system. RTCORE’s unique Digital Architecture transmits all data, including IoT Device Information, in real-time between its data processing operations and destination applications. The system’s Tri-Centric Reference Applications administer nucleus functions and business processes for Banking and other industries. RTCORE represents a Quantum Leap in core business processing flexibility, daily operations, and TCO.

About Alpha Modus Corp. - Alpha Modus offers technology as a service with a core focus on mortgage due diligence and consumer behavior applications. Alpha Modus technologies have been deployed on IBM's Bluemix platform and earned a Beacon Award by IBM 2016 for Best New Application on IBM Cloud from an Entrepreneur. Alpha Modus is recognized by IBM Watson as a thought leader in technology.

About iSocialy, Inc. - iSocialy is a digital branding and marketing agency that services 3rd party distributors of applications, goods, and services. Additionally, iSocialy distributes proprietary applications, goods, and services directly as well as through licensing agreements.

Safe Harbor Statement -

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involve a number of risks and uncertainties made pursuant to Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the company’s business plans and the company's growth strategy and operating strategy. Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous and varied factors. RTCORE, Inc. f/k/a iSocially, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or any person acting on behalf of the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

