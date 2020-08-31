Court seeks non-attorney members for Judicial Conduct Commission

The North Dakota Supreme Court is seeking two volunteers to serve on the Judicial Conduct Commission. Both positions are for “citizen” members and cannot be filled by judges, retired judges or lawyers. The Individuals appointed to the Commission will serve for a three year term and are eligible to serve two full three-year terms. The Commission is responsible for review and disposition of judicial complaints as provided in the Rules of the Judicial Conduct Commission. Interested non-attorneys should submit their names to the Clerk of the Supreme Court by September 14, 2020.

Link to N.D.C.C. ch. 27-23 on the Judicial Conduct Commission: https://www.legis.nd.gov/cencode/t27c23.pdf