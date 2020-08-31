Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,172 in the last 365 days.

Court seeks non-attorney members for Judicial Conduct Commission

The North Dakota Supreme Court is seeking two volunteers to serve on the Judicial Conduct Commission. Both positions are for “citizen” members and cannot be filled by judges, retired judges or lawyers. The Individuals appointed to the Commission will serve for a three year term and are eligible to serve two full three-year terms. The Commission is responsible for review and disposition of judicial complaints as provided in the Rules of the Judicial Conduct Commission. Interested non-attorneys should submit their names to the Clerk of the Supreme Court by September 14, 2020.

Link to N.D.C.C. ch. 27-23 on the Judicial Conduct Commission: https://www.legis.nd.gov/cencode/t27c23.pdf

You just read:

Court seeks non-attorney members for Judicial Conduct Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.