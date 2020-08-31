Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,245 in the last 365 days.

Estate jewelry and decorative art will come under the Akiba Antiques hammer this September

Rare 19th Cent French Empire Gilt Bronze Mantel Clock Akiba Antiques

Rare 19th Cent French Empire Gilt Bronze Mantel Clock Akiba Antiques

Pair of Monumental Sevres Royal Urns

Pair of Monumental Sevres Royal Urns

Pair Of 10 Carat Diamond and Gold Stud Earrings

Pair Of 10 Carat Diamond and Gold Stud Earrings

Vintage Patek Philippe 18K & Diamond Ellipse Lady Watch

Vintage Patek Philippe 18K & Diamond Ellipse Lady Watch

Akiba Antiques

Akiba Antiques

Estate jewelry and decorative art by Akiba Antiques this September

EDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akiba Antiques will host an auction of fine jewelry, decorative art, and vintage furniture on September 8th, 2020. Live bidding for over 600 lots will start at 2:00 PM EDT. The auction is set to offer items from across many eras and styles, including 19th-century mantel clocks and Art Deco-era jewelry.

[Rare 19th Cent French Empire Gilt Bronze Mantel Clock]
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/88859446_rare-19th-cent-french-empire-gilt-bronze-mantel-clock

Among the key items is a gilt mantel clock attributed to Jean-Simon Deverberie (USD 35,000 - $55,000). A Parisian artisan, Deverberie was inspired by Greco-Roman mythology, European exposure to Africa and the Americas, and Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe (1719). The available clock bears traces of these influences, showing a Native American woman sitting atop the elevated clock face. In one hand, she holds a spear that has just pinned the head of a snake.

[Pair of Monumental Sevres Royal Urns]
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/88859453_pair-of-monumental-sevres-royal-urns

Collectible antiques will include a pair of Sèvres porcelain and ormolu urns in this event ($5,000 - $15,000). One urn shows the hand-painted portraits of Kings Louis XIV, XV, and XVI, while the other shows portraits of their respective wives, Marie Theresa of Spain, Marie Leczinska, and Marie Antoinette. Each vase has an acorn-shaped finial handle.

[Pair Of 10 Carat Diamond and Gold Stud Earrings]
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/88859516_pair-of-10-carat-diamond-and-gold-stud-earrings
[Vintage Patek Philippe 18K & Diamond Ellipse Lady Watch]
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/88859554_vintage-patek-philippe-18k-and-diamond-ellipse-lady-watch

Leading the jewelry lots are two items; a set of diamond and 14-karat white gold earrings ($15,000 - $20,000) and a vintage Patek Philippe lady’s watch ($5,000 - $10,000). The watch has a midnight blue dial accented with 26 small diamonds. It is stamped on the band with a variation of the Patek Philippe logo.

[Hermes 29cm Leather Cartable Constance Tote]
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/88859487_hermes-29cm-leather-cartable-constance-tote

Several luxury bags will also feature in this. Like a Hermès black leather Constance tote ($3,000 - $6,000) recognized by their “H” emblem on the front and their adjustable leather straps, similar in style to the Birkin and Kelly bags from the brand. The offered Cartable-sized bag, the largest in the Constance line, measures 11 inches high by 11 inches long.


Other lots highlighted in the Eclectic Collection & Estate Jewelry Sale include:
Le Comet, a polished bronze sculpture from early 20th-century French artist Maurice Guiraud-Rivière ($15,000 - $25,000)
A Russian Imperial-era malachite table with column legs ($8,000 - $12,000)
An Art Deco gold and crystal ashtray from Tiffany & Co. with a removable matchbox holder ($6,000 - $12,000)
A lacquered Chinoiserie cabinet in the Queen Anne style ($1,000 - $3,000)
Rounding out the auction are frosted Lalique crystal sculptures and several elaborate Chinese carvings in malachite, jadeite, and bone.

Akiba Antiques was founded in the 1980s in Paris, France by Charles and Franceska Akiba. Their joint collecting and selling experiences are in French furniture and European fine art. The couple eventually moved to the United States and settled in Dania Beach, Florida, where the auction house continues to host regular sales both live and online.

For more information about the auction and available lots, visit LiveAuctioneers. Online bidding will continue until the live session at 2:00 PM EDT on September 8th, 2020. Visit the Akiba Antiques website for more information.

You can bid on one of following platforms
Liveauctioneers
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/176484_an-eclectic-collection-and-estate-jewelry-sale/

Bidsquare
https://www.bidsquare.com/auctions/akiba-antiques/an-eclectic-collection-estate-jewelry-sale-5465

Invaluable
https://www.invaluable.com/catalog/sdc6yqk3tg

News Provide By Auction Daily
https://auctiondaily.com/

Liz Catalano
Auction Daily
+1 201-917-5564
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Estate jewelry and decorative art will come under the Akiba Antiques hammer this September

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.