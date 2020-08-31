Estate jewelry and decorative art will come under the Akiba Antiques hammer this September
Akiba Antiques
Estate jewelry and decorative art by Akiba Antiques this SeptemberEDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akiba Antiques will host an auction of fine jewelry, decorative art, and vintage furniture on September 8th, 2020. Live bidding for over 600 lots will start at 2:00 PM EDT. The auction is set to offer items from across many eras and styles, including 19th-century mantel clocks and Art Deco-era jewelry.
[Rare 19th Cent French Empire Gilt Bronze Mantel Clock]
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/88859446_rare-19th-cent-french-empire-gilt-bronze-mantel-clock
Among the key items is a gilt mantel clock attributed to Jean-Simon Deverberie (USD 35,000 - $55,000). A Parisian artisan, Deverberie was inspired by Greco-Roman mythology, European exposure to Africa and the Americas, and Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe (1719). The available clock bears traces of these influences, showing a Native American woman sitting atop the elevated clock face. In one hand, she holds a spear that has just pinned the head of a snake.
[Pair of Monumental Sevres Royal Urns]
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/88859453_pair-of-monumental-sevres-royal-urns
Collectible antiques will include a pair of Sèvres porcelain and ormolu urns in this event ($5,000 - $15,000). One urn shows the hand-painted portraits of Kings Louis XIV, XV, and XVI, while the other shows portraits of their respective wives, Marie Theresa of Spain, Marie Leczinska, and Marie Antoinette. Each vase has an acorn-shaped finial handle.
[Pair Of 10 Carat Diamond and Gold Stud Earrings]
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/88859516_pair-of-10-carat-diamond-and-gold-stud-earrings
[Vintage Patek Philippe 18K & Diamond Ellipse Lady Watch]
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/88859554_vintage-patek-philippe-18k-and-diamond-ellipse-lady-watch
Leading the jewelry lots are two items; a set of diamond and 14-karat white gold earrings ($15,000 - $20,000) and a vintage Patek Philippe lady’s watch ($5,000 - $10,000). The watch has a midnight blue dial accented with 26 small diamonds. It is stamped on the band with a variation of the Patek Philippe logo.
[Hermes 29cm Leather Cartable Constance Tote]
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/item/88859487_hermes-29cm-leather-cartable-constance-tote
Several luxury bags will also feature in this. Like a Hermès black leather Constance tote ($3,000 - $6,000) recognized by their “H” emblem on the front and their adjustable leather straps, similar in style to the Birkin and Kelly bags from the brand. The offered Cartable-sized bag, the largest in the Constance line, measures 11 inches high by 11 inches long.
Other lots highlighted in the Eclectic Collection & Estate Jewelry Sale include:
Le Comet, a polished bronze sculpture from early 20th-century French artist Maurice Guiraud-Rivière ($15,000 - $25,000)
A Russian Imperial-era malachite table with column legs ($8,000 - $12,000)
An Art Deco gold and crystal ashtray from Tiffany & Co. with a removable matchbox holder ($6,000 - $12,000)
A lacquered Chinoiserie cabinet in the Queen Anne style ($1,000 - $3,000)
Rounding out the auction are frosted Lalique crystal sculptures and several elaborate Chinese carvings in malachite, jadeite, and bone.
Akiba Antiques was founded in the 1980s in Paris, France by Charles and Franceska Akiba. Their joint collecting and selling experiences are in French furniture and European fine art. The couple eventually moved to the United States and settled in Dania Beach, Florida, where the auction house continues to host regular sales both live and online.
For more information about the auction and available lots, visit LiveAuctioneers. Online bidding will continue until the live session at 2:00 PM EDT on September 8th, 2020. Visit the Akiba Antiques website for more information.
You can bid on one of following platforms
Liveauctioneers
https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/176484_an-eclectic-collection-and-estate-jewelry-sale/
Bidsquare
https://www.bidsquare.com/auctions/akiba-antiques/an-eclectic-collection-estate-jewelry-sale-5465
Invaluable
https://www.invaluable.com/catalog/sdc6yqk3tg
News Provide By Auction Daily
https://auctiondaily.com/
