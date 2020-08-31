Silk Expands Growth Advisory Board with 7 New Enterprise and Cloud Experts to help Customers Reduce Cloud Costs By 30%

New members will help boost and accelerate Silk’s growth and market expansion

/EIN News/ -- NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk, the leading cloud data platform company, today announced it has appointed 7 experienced executives to the company’s growth advisory board. The new industry executives on the advisory board will provide business insight to Silk as it expands its market leadership. With their expertise, Silk is well positioned to accelerate the growth and expansion of its revolutionary Cloud Data Platform which helps IT organizations change the way they cloud by redefining the relationship between business-critical applications and the underlying infrastructure.



The new members include:

Karen McElhatton, Group CIO, McLaren. Karen is a Non-Executive Director and school governor and has held global leadership positions at Proctor & Gamble, TJX International, and JAB Luxury Group. She is passionate about using technology to improve customer experience and optimize business operations.



Brad Strock, Independent Director and Advisor, Former CIO of PayPal. Most recently, Brad was CIO of PayPal. He has more than 30 years of experience in helping companies grow through disruptive technologies and digital transformation. Brad serves as an Independent Director for Elevate Credit and Hiinga, a nonprofit providing microloans in Africa.



Jeff Keisling, Former SVP and CIO, Pfizer. With 25+ years of experience leading and transforming global technology organizations for multinational enterprises, Jeff has broad experience in leveraging cloud and SaaS capabilities to drive business performance and optimize IT costs.



Chris Ladoux, CIO, Formlabs. Chris is an experienced Technology and Security executive, currently serving as CIO at 3D-printing leader, Formlabs. Prior to that, as VP Technology Infrastructure and CISO, he scaled and transformed the cloud computing environment at $1.4B healthcare SaaS company, athenahealth. He graduated from Cornell University's School of Engineering.



Ziv Oren, Chief Delivery Officer, Aqua Security. Ziv leads the post-sale activity and the initiation of Aqua Security's as a Service offering. Prior to that, Ziv was the General Manager of Cybereason Israel, where he led the development and technical operations of the company's cloud-based end-point protection platform, and CIO of Kensho, a leading provider of cloud-based marketing optimization.



Friedrich Rub, Chief Information Security Officer, Raiffeisen Group. Friedrich has 25 years' experience in the Banking, Insurance, and Software Development sectors. He has previously worked for companies such as BBVA and Solera and is a big evangelist of cloud technology and transformation, using cloud as a strategic medium for digitalization.



Kirk Ball, EVP and CTO, Giant Eagle. Kirk is responsible for delivering IT solutions for the Giant Eagle enterprise. He has extensive experience with developing and implementing both digital and cloud strategies from his previous positions as VP and CIO for The Christ Hospital Health Network and CTO for Kroger.

“Silk’s Cloud Data Platform has the power to completely change the way companies use cloud applications: cutting costs, dramatically increasing performance, and improving data management and orchestration,” said Karen. “As a member of the Growth Advisory Board, I look forward to the opportunity of sharing my experience and expertise to help Silk continue its rapid market expansion.”

“Silk is completely breaking all of the rules of the cloud with its Cloud Data Platform,” added Jeff. “With this revolutionary platform, companies will be able to work both faster and smarter – while reducing costs. Silk is a game changer in bringing agility, speed, and risk management to IT which has never been in higher demand than today. I’m excited to bring my insight to Silk’s Growth Advisory Board.”

About Silk

Silk’s Cloud Data Platform optimizes everything about life in the cloud, allowing organizations to get ten times the performance out of their existing cloud data while spending 30% less. It fits neatly between your full application stack and cloud infrastructure, making your entire cloud environment run smarter without changing a thing. With real-time data reduction, thin provisioning, and continuous resource optimization, Silk automatically matches your cloud data spend to your actual data needs at every moment, so you can spend less and cloud more.