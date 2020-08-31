Injured Hiker Walked off Middle Sugarloaf Trail

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Greg Jellison 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 August 31, 2020

Bethlehem, NH – On Sunday, August 29, 2020 at approximately 3:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker on the Middle Sugarloaf Trail in Bethlehem. Ashley Chabot, 29, of Merrimack, NH, had just begun descending the Middle Sugarloaf Trail with her husband when she stepped in a hole and suffered a lower leg injury. Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue team responded to the trailhead and assisted Chabot to the trailhead parking lot at approximately 4:45 p.m. She refused medical attention and was going to be transported to Littleton Regional Hospital by private vehicle.

Conservation Officers would like to remind hikers to always be prepared and take the necessary gear with them. Even a short hike can turn into a dangerous situation for the ill prepared. For more information on safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear please visit http://www.hikesafe.com.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.