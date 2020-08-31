Rockville Barrack Enforcement For The Week of August 24th, 2020

August 31, 2020

The Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack continues to make our roadways safer for all motorists on our highways. Between August 24th, 2020 and August 30th, 2020, Troopers assigned to the Rockville Barrack made the following drunk driving arrests;

Marlon Salgado, 28 years of age of Germantown Andres Magana, 27 years of age of Montgomery Village Elmer Garcia, 24 years of age of Laurel Nyakeh Musa, 23 years of age of Gaithersburg Richard Young, 55 years of age of Bethesda Wendi Canales, 31 years of age of Gaithersburg

Troopers also made the following criminal arrests;

Zaria Mitchell, 19 years of age of Germantown, Warrant Samuel Greene, 31 years of age of Waldorf, Warrant Abel Gizaw, 26 years of age of Silver Spring, Theft Nahom Terefe, 21 years of age of Silver Spring, Theft Ebenezer Esayas, 23 years of age of Hyattsville, Theft Fefi Maradiaga, 41 years of age of Silver Spring

Anyone with information regarding Drunk/Drug driving or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101 or use #77 to reach the nearest Maryland State Police Barrack.