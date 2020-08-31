Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,113 in the last 365 days.

Rockville Barrack Enforcement For The Week of August 24th, 2020

Maryland State Police News Release

The Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack continues to make our roadways safer for all motorists on our highways.  Between August 24th, 2020 and August 30th, 2020, Troopers assigned to the Rockville Barrack made the following drunk driving arrests;

  1. Marlon Salgado, 28 years of age of Germantown
  2. Andres Magana, 27 years of age of Montgomery Village
  3. Elmer Garcia, 24 years of age of Laurel
  4. Nyakeh Musa, 23 years of age of Gaithersburg
  5. Richard Young, 55 years of age of Bethesda
  6. Wendi Canales, 31 years of age of Gaithersburg

Troopers also made the following criminal arrests;

  1. Zaria Mitchell, 19 years of age of Germantown, Warrant
  2. Samuel Greene, 31 years of age of Waldorf, Warrant
  3. Abel Gizaw, 26 years of age of Silver Spring, Theft
  4. Nahom Terefe, 21 years of age of Silver Spring, Theft
  5. Ebenezer Esayas, 23 years of age of Hyattsville, Theft
  6. Fefi Maradiaga, 41 years of age of Silver Spring

Anyone with information regarding Drunk/Drug driving or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101 or use #77 to reach the nearest Maryland State Police Barrack.

 

You just read:

Rockville Barrack Enforcement For The Week of August 24th, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.