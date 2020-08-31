Brookfield Property Partners Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid

All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD NEWS, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY”) (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) announced today the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”) to purchase up to 74,166,670 BPY units from public unitholders for a fixed cash price of $12.00 per unit, which expired at 5:00pm (Eastern Time) on August 28, 2020.



Based on a preliminary count by the paying agent and depositary for the Offer, approximately 36.3 million units were tendered (including 8.8 million units tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery which will be considered validly tendered only if certificates for the units have been received by 5:00pm ET on September 1, 2020) and accordingly, BPY expects to purchase approximately 36.3 million units, representing approximately 3.8% of the units issued and outstanding as at August 28, 2020. The units will be acquired for an aggregate cost of approximately $436 million.

The number of units to be purchased under the Offer is preliminary, subject to verification by the depositary and assumes that all units tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the two-trading day settlement period. BPY will announce the final results later this week following completion of take-up of the units.

The purchase of units under the Offer will be funded by drawing on the previously announced equity commitment (“the equity commitment”) provided by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“BAM”) for up to $1 billion. The equity commitment will be funded by BAM as to 50% from cash on hand and the remainder from managed accounts on behalf of certain of BAM’s institutional clients in exchange for the issuance of units and Redeemable/Exchangeable Partnership Units (“REUs”) of BPY’s subsidiary, Brookfield Property L.P., at a price per unit equal to the purchase price.

Under its separate tender offer that expired on August 12, 2020, Brookfield Property REIT Inc., a subsidiary of BPY, accepted for purchase 7,321,155 of its Class A shares at a purchase price of $12.00 per share, for an aggregate cost of approximately $87.9 million.

The equity commitment was originally for up to $1 billion and, after taking into account the take-up of units in the Offer, the amount remaining under it is approximately $476 million. The equity commitment is available to be called upon by BPY for buybacks, including pursuant to any future issuer bids, until December 31, 2020, in exchange for the issuance of units and/or REUs, at a price per unit equal to the price to be paid by BPY in the applicable buyback.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any units.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $550 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com.

