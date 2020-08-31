Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Dr. Susan Reyes as Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (“HITC”) is pleased to announce Susan Reyes, MD has joined our executive management team as Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”). HITC is being proactive in embracing the innovative model of bringing physician services to a healthcare technology company to assist in the transformation of how we use healthcare in the future. In her new role as CMO, Dr. Reyes will provide leadership and direction to clinical operations, clinical affairs, clinical data collection, and provide valuable practical insight on the use of our technology in the emerging transformation of healthcare services.



Dr. Reyes brings over 29 years of medical experience as a practicing Internal Medicine physician. She earned dual degrees (Bachelor’s and MD) in just six-years, versus the eight-years typical for most physicians. She was board certified in Internal Medicine in 1994. Since then, Dr. Reyes has enjoyed expanding her skill set by working with several groundbreaking companies. In 1997, she worked for Hospital Inpatient Management Systems, which was the first hospitalist group that transformed the efficiencies of “length of stay” of patients in the hospital and in skilled nursing facility settings. In 2000, she was the lead physician for MD to You in Tampa, Florida - the first organization that developed house calls for homebound geriatric patients. In 2009, Dr. Reyes became the first physician to bring house call services to Knoxville, Tennessee and has grown her company to be the largest mobile medical primary care practice covering East Tennessee. She has been an advisor and served as Medical Director to several home health and hospice agencies and assisted living facilities in each community where she has resided.

“I love working with leading edge companies. Being part of this team is just a natural progression in my career path. I want to transform and innovate the future of healthcare and I believe this company will do just that,” said Dr. Reyes.

According to Scott Boruff, CEO of HITC, “Dr. Reyes brings a very important perspective to our management team – one that is crucial to HITC continuing the development of software solutions to the healthcare community.”

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. is focused on developing software solutions for resident monitoring technologies in senior living communities, home healthcare services and the professional healthcare community. Healthcare Integrated Technologies is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HITC can be found at www.getHITC.com .

