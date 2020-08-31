Verizon provides expanded connectivity to Navajo Nation to aid in Covid-19 response

Deployable devices are on site in Chinle and Window Rock, Arizona

/EIN News/ -- WINDOW ROCK, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President, in coordination with the Navajo Nation Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, today announced that Verizon is providing supplemental cellular coverage for Window Rock and Chinle, Arizona in response to requests for assistance during the Covid-19 crisis. The coverage will support operations at the local hospital, Chapter houses and the Navajo Nation Government Campus complex, enabling continuation of essential activities.



Two mobile units, called Satellite Cell on Light Truck (satCOLT), provide 4G LTE cell service for up to 1,000 users.



“We are grateful that Verizon has stepped up to assist Navajo Nation Department of Health Services and the Department of Community Development with these valuable assets,” said Vice President Myron Lizer. “By providing connectivity in a few key areas where it is needed most, we’re able to continue serving our 175,000 citizens.”



“Since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Verizon has been committed to helping communities adapt to their changing needs,” said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “Working with Navajo Nation to boost connectivity that enables them to carry out critical functions is just another example of Verizon working in partnership with governments to deliver for their constituents.”



