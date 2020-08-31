Exciting New Partnership Announcement for eXact iDip® & ReefTrace Live™ in the Marine Aquarium market
Two great smartphone apps make one great solution for the Marine Aquarium market.ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITS, manufacturers of the eXact iDip® 570 Marine Starter Test Kit, announced an exciting partnership with ReefTrace Live™ for premier testing of marine aquariums using a smartphone.
The eXact iDip® 570 Marine Starter Test Kit is an on-site, easy-to-use water quality test kit preconfigured with exactly what’s needed to start testing marine water and uses the eXact iDip® app to collect values. The ReefTrace Live™ app enables users to export logged test values and seamlessly works with the eXact iDip® app that assists Marine water users in managing multiple saltwater aquariums. With ReefTrace Live™, users log all of their test results to track crucial marine water parameters efficiently and reliably. You can choose statistics from the menu to view overall test results, compare measurements and inputs.
The Marine Kit comes packed in a durable plastic case with secure fasteners and padded compartments, allowing for easy storage and travel. The eXact iDip® 570 photometer is waterproof (IP67). It incorporates a permanent built-in sample cell that eliminates loose parts, streamlines the test procedure, and improves accuracy features integrated patented 2–way wireless communication with any compatible iOS or Android smart device. Using these Bluetooth capabilities, the user can track, share, and store their results straight from the eXact iDip® app.
The kit contains patented reagent tests including 25 tests for:
Calcium Hardness
Nitrate
Total Alkalinity
Ammonia
Total Hardness
Phosphate
pH
The free downloadable eXact iDip app comes with pre-installed tests: pH, Free Chlorine, Total Chlorine, Total Alkalinity. Extra test parameters are available for purchase and downloaded in-app at $4.99 each or as a bundle (570 Marine Bundle) for $23.99.
The eXact iDip app is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch with the minimum iOS system version 9.0 and Android version 5.0 with Bluetooth® 4.0. Using both apps is the perfect testing solution for saltwater tank owners!
