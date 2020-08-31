Vertex Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participating in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading provider of tax technology and services, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2020 earnings and its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.



Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

Vertex will release second quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on September 9, 2020. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Vertex's Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com . Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-4018 (USA) or 1-201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Vertex's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on September 9, 2020, through September 23, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13709057.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

David DeStefano, Vertex’s chief executive officer, and John Schwab, Vertex’s chief financial officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

The Citi Virtual Global Technology Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

The Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,100 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Source: Vertex, Inc.

Investor Relations contact:

Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen

Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.

ir@vertexinc.com

610.312.2890