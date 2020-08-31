C-Bond Systems Enters into $1 Million Exclusive Distribution Agreement for its MB-10 and FN Nano Products with Prominent Distributor in India

Duraent Life Sciences agrees to initial order of at least $100,000 and must purchase a minimum of $1 million of the Company’s disinfection products per year to maintain exclusivity in India

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has entered into a $1 million exclusive distribution agreement with Duraent Life Sciences, LLP (“Duraent”), a distributor of critical-to-life products in India. Duraent has agreed to an initial order of at least $100,000 and must purchase a minimum of $1 million of the Company’s disinfection products per year to maintain exclusivity in India.



Duraent will be distributing C-Bond’s MB-10 Tablets, an EPA registered disinfectant proven effective against a wide range of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19; C-Bond FN Nano, a photocatalytic coating that reduces airborne particulates for a cleaner environment; and Sybio® Air, a technology that spreads 100% natural prebiotics and probiotics into the air via ultrasonic nebulization.

“We are extremely pleased with the continued momentum of our expanding international distribution base,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems. “With this latest agreement, we now have strong partners marketing and selling our various products in India, Southeast Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, and more. Together with our partners, we are working to make the world a safer place,” continued Silverman.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that Duraent will purchase a minimum of $1 million of the Company’s disinfection products per year to maintain exclusivity in India; the likelihood that Duraent will be distributing the Company’s disinfection products in India; the likelihood that we have strong partners marketing and selling our various products in India, Southeast Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, and more; the likelihood that together with our partners, we are working to make the world a safer place; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s ability to operate; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 14, 2020, May 15, 2020, and November 14, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: Luke Zimmerman Senior Vice President MZ Group - MZ North America 949-259-4987 CBNT@mzgroup.us www.mzgroup.us Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com