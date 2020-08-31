Kevin Kaiserman Joins MannKind as Vice President, Medical Affairs and Safety

/EIN News/ -- WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) today announced that Kevin Kaiserman, MD, has joined the company as Vice President, Medical Affairs and Safety and will assume full responsibility for leading MannKind’s medical affairs, field medical activities, safety, and pediatrics initiatives. Dr. Kaiserman will report directly to Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer and will be based in MannKind’s Westlake Village, California headquarters.



“As a board-certified pediatric endocrinologist, Kevin brings significant expertise in the field of type 1 diabetes, and is an integral addition to MannKind as we expand our medical affairs capabilities and advance our pediatrics program,” said Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind. “His deep expertise in continuous glucose monitoring and insulin delivery, coupled with his lengthy experience in educating the endocrinology community, will be instrumental in moving our medical initiatives forward and supporting the effort to expand our Afrezza user base.”

Dr. Kaiserman’s career includes over 25 years of experience in pediatric endocrinology. For the past 14 years, he has provided clinical management and research for type 1 diabetes patients at his private practice, SoCal Diabetes. Prior to entering private practice, Dr. Kaiserman was a Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Medical Director of the Clinical Diabetes Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine. Dr. Kaiserman earned his medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk. He completed his internship and residency in the Department of Pediatrics and his fellowship in the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

A renowned speaker and thought leader in the field of diabetes, Dr. Kaiserman has participated in numerous publications and research studies. He is board certified in pediatric endocrinology and is a member of the American Diabetes Association, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, and the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Dr. Kaiserman is the Medical Director of Camp Conrad-Chinnock, a camping program for children and adolescents with diabetes, and serves on the Board of Directors for the international Diabetes Education and Camping Association.

“I’m thrilled to join MannKind during this exciting time of expansion,” said Dr. Kaiserman. “Afrezza is a novel treatment option that provides mealtime control and flexibility for adults living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. I look forward to working with my colleagues across the country to study this therapy in pediatrics and hope to bring the benefits of Afrezza to children and adolescents living with diabetes. I’ve seen the rapid rate of innovation around diabetes management over the past decades and am honored to lead the medical team at a company that is changing the way people living with diabetes take control of their health.”

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind's current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties detailed in MannKind's filings with the SEC. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to MannKind’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as well as MannKind’s other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

