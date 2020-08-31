Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Acme United Corporation Announces Investor Relations Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFEILD, Conn., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that Chairman and CEO Walter C. Johnsen will participate in the following virtual conferences in September 2020:

  • LD Micro 500 Main Event 
    Date: Tue & Wed, September 1-2, 2020
    Presentation Time: Wed, September 2: 1:40pm - 2:00pm ET
    Webcast Link
  • Singular Research Compelling Values Webcall
    Date: Thurs, September 17, 2020
    Presentation Time: 12:00pm ET

  • Sidoti & Company Fall 2020 Investor Conference 
    Date: Wed, September 23, 2020
    Presentation Time: 8:30am - 9:00am ET

The Company will also participate in one-on-one meetings, made by appointment, with investors registered to attend the LD Micro 500 and Sidoti conferences.

The company’s investor presentation, as well as a replay of its webcasts, will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Acme United website.

To obtain additional information about Acme United’s participation in the conferences, please visit the LD Micro, Sidoti & Co. and Singular Research event pages.

About Acme United
ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®,  First Aid Central®,  PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®,Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com

CONTACT:   
Paul G. Driscoll        
Acme United Corporation      
55 Walls Drive                         
Fairfield, CT  06824
Phone: (203) 254-6060          

You just read:

