Acme United Corporation Announces Investor Relations Conference Schedule

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFEILD, Conn., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that Chairman and CEO Walter C. Johnsen will participate in the following virtual conferences in September 2020:



LD Micro 500 Main Event

Date: Tue & Wed, September 1-2, 2020

Presentation Time: Wed, September 2: 1:40pm - 2:00pm ET

Webcast Link





Date: Tue & Wed, September 1-2, 2020 Presentation Time: Wed, September 2: 1:40pm - 2:00pm ET Singular Research Compelling Values Webcall

Date: Thurs, September 17, 2020

Presentation Time: 12:00pm ET





Date: Thurs, September 17, 2020 Presentation Time: 12:00pm ET Sidoti & Company Fall 2020 Investor Conference

Date: Wed, September 23, 2020

Presentation Time: 8:30am - 9:00am ET

The Company will also participate in one-on-one meetings, made by appointment, with investors registered to attend the LD Micro 500 and Sidoti conferences.

The company’s investor presentation, as well as a replay of its webcasts, will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Acme United website.

To obtain additional information about Acme United’s participation in the conferences, please visit the LD Micro , Sidoti & Co. and Singular Research event pages.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only ®, First Aid Central ®, Physicians Care ®, Pac-Kit ®, Spill Magic ®, Westcott ®, Clauss ®, Camillus ®, Cuda ®, and DMT ®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com .

CONTACT:

Paul G. Driscoll

Acme United Corporation

55 Walls Drive

Fairfield, CT 06824

Phone: (203) 254-6060