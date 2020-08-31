Data Leader Anita Lynch joins Satori's Board of Advisors

Anita Lynch joins Satori’s advisory board to help companies make responsible, compliant and secure use of data

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori , the industry’s leading provider of data governance and secure data access, today announced that Anita Lynch will be joining its advisory board. Anita Lynch is an experienced leader in data architecture, analytics, data science and data governances, heading key enterprise teams for major industry players including Yahoo, Amazon and Disney. As an expert in tech, data and strategy, Lynch has led and advised organizations to successfully achieve competitive advantage through data and effectively scaled data platforms in businesses ranging from startups to global enterprises.



Cybersecurity Excellence award winner Satori has built a new data access architecture allowing companies to accelerate data-driven innovation by making responsible, compliant and secure usage of data the path of least resistance. Data teams using Satori’s Secure Data Access Cloud can move away from ad-hoc and time-consuming data governance projects to gain complete visibility across their data stores and implement security and privacy by design.

“Satori’s platform solves one of the most challenging problems data leaders across multiple industries face every day: the overwhelming complexity of data usage driven by the rapid evolution of privacy laws and compliance requirements, the movement of data to the cloud and the volumes of data companies process,” said Lynch. “Data is a strategic asset for companies to establish competitive advantage and operational excellence and Satori’s service eliminates the barriers to maximizing the value of that data.”

“We’re thrilled and honored to have Anita join Satori’s advisory board on our journey to help organizations maximize their data-driven competitive advantage. Anita’s years of experience working with the best data teams in industry powerhouses will guide our product and go-to-market strategies,” said Eldad Chai, co-founder and CEO of Satori.

About Satori Cyber

Satori’s mission is to help organizations maximize their data-driven competitive advantage by removing barriers to broad data access and usage while ensuring its security and compliance. The Satori Data Access Cloud is the first solution on the market to offer continuous visibility and granular control for data flows across all cloud and hybrid data stores.

Debra Montner

Montner Tech PR

dmontner@montner.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5123a9b5-0578-4ced-bc12-a3cef2ee6428