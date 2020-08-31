Usio Announces Appointment of Ernesto Beyer to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Ernesto Beyer to its Board of Directors, effective August 29, 2020. Mr. Beyer will serve as a member of the Company’s Audit, Compensation, and Nominations and Corporate Governance Committees. Mr. Beyer will replace Mr. Miguel Chapa, who unexpectedly passed away on August 19, 2020.



Ernesto Beyer, 50, has over 25 years of experience in international trade and is currently serving as Latin America Market Manager of Xcoal Energy & Resources, an American company that is the largest exporter of mineral coal from the United States. Mr. Beyer has developed and established commercial relationships with some of the largest steel producing companies and power utilities in Latin America, including government owned entities. Earlier in his career, Mr. Beyer held managerial and leadership positions as a Plant Manager at one of Trinity Industries, Inc. railcar manufacturing facilities in Mexico where he led operations from startup to full capacity production. Mr. Beyer received his MBA in International Business from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 1995. Mr. Beyer also received a B.S. in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education in Monterrey, Mexico in 1991.

Michael Long, Chairman of Usio, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Beyer to the Board. Mr. Beyer brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our current Board of Directors. The addition of Mr. Beyer to the Board complements our Board’s skills and experiences, and we look forward to incorporating his input.”

With the appointment of Mr. Beyer to the Board including the committees on Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Governance, the Company has now regained compliance with Nasdaq’s corporate governance rules.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

