ReversingLabs Titanium Platform Delivers ROI of 397 Percent According to Independent Research Firm Analysis

Study Finds Overall Security Analyst Productivity Doubled with Use of the Titanium Platform

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs , the leading provider of explainable threat intelligence solutions, announced the findings of a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by global research firm Forrester Consulting on behalf of ReversingLabs to examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying its Titanium Platform. Following a comprehensive interview with a ReversingLabs customer and extensive financial analysis, Forrester concluded that ReversingLabs Titanium Platform delivered an ROI of 397% over three years.



The results of The Total Economic Impact™ Of The ReversingLabs Titanium Platform report also revealed that a customer deploying the Titanium Platform could benefit from increased productivity of cybersecurity analysts valued at $5.6 million, and a cost savings of more than $234,467 in training new employees or analysts. Meeting the customer’s corporate compliance requirements for automated malware analysis, the ReversingLabs Titanium Platform was also shown by the Forrester TEI study to offer additional benefits. These included reduced turnover of cybersecurity analysts, reduced mean time to detect (MTTD) threats with millisecond response, seamless interface with existing cybersecurity tools and responsive support and training.

“Finely tuned security teams are instrumental to successful and ongoing detection and remediation of threats in an enterprise environment. We believe these latest Forrester findings demonstrate that customers who can automate malware analysis effectively enable their security teams to boost productivity significantly by identifying and prioritizing threats faster while simultaneously improving their skill sets,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-founder of ReversingLabs.

Specifically, ReversingLabs Titanium Platform helped the customer address the increasing volume of cybersecurity malware and threats by automating manual processes to review and inspect files. Automated decomposition, classification, threat indication, and comparison of files and file formats enabled analysts to prioritize and respond to threats more effectively while at the same time improving analysts skills and productivity and reducing the need for additional resources. Using the platform, analysts were able to double - and in some instances triple - the amount of work conducted, representing significant productivity gains.

Forrester observed in the study, “The most positive impact the Titanium Platform has had on the organization is the increased level of productivity of the analysts. The interviewee relayed that overall analyst productivity has doubled with the use of the Titanium Platform. For one group of analysts, he shared there was as much as triple the volume of work the analysts could now perform using the Titanium Platform.”

The Total Economic Impact™ of ReversingLabs’s Titanium Platform study can be used to show tangible value of IT initiatives to both senior management and other key business stakeholders, and to help them better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with this investment. To learn more about ReversingLabs threat detection and analysis solutions for customers that need visibility into malware and other threats with speed, accuracy, and scale, see the report .

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the leading provider of explainable threat intelligence solutions that shed the necessary light on complex file-based threats for enterprises stretched for time and expertise. Its hybrid-cloud Titanium Platform enables digital business resiliency, protects against new modern architecture exposures, and automates manual SOC processes with a transparency that arms junior analysts to confidently take action.

ReversingLabs is used by the world’s most advanced security vendors and deployed across all industries searching for a more intelligent way to get at the root of the web, mobile, email, cloud, app development and supply chain threat problem, of which files and objects have become major risk contributors.

ReversingLabs Titanium Platform provides broad integration support with more than 4,000 unique file and object formats, speeds detection of malicious objects through automated static analysis, prioritizing the highest risks with actionable detail in only .005 seconds. With unmatched breadth and privacy, the platform accurately detects threats through explainable machine learning models, leveraging the largest repository of malware in the industry, containing more than 10 billion files and objects. Delivering transparency and trust, thousands of ‘human readable’ indicators explain why a classification and threat verdict was determined, while integrating at scale across the enterprise with connectors that support existing file repository, SIEM, SOAR, threat intelligence platform and sandbox investments, reducing incident response time for SOC analysts, while providing high priority and detailed threat information for both developers and hunters to take quick action.

Learn more at https://www.reversinglabs.com , or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .