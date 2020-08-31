Restaurants Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Barclay as its new President and CEO

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada, the not-for-profit foodservice association representing over 30,000 members across Canada, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Todd Barclay as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective August 31, 2020.

“I’m excited and privileged to join an association which has been focused on helping the foodservice industry grow and prosper in Canada for over 75 years,” said Barclay. “Our industry, which employs over one million Canadians, and is a critical part of the national economy, is currently facing significant challenges. As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we are actively setting our sights on what we can do today to support our members, how we can help the industry recover and thrive in the short term, and then support the industry into the future.”

Barclay has over 20 years of senior leadership experience. His most recent experience was in senior roles in food manufacturing (Cardinal Meats) as well as in leading a major national restaurant brand (Swiss Chalet). Barclay has also owned a small independent restaurant cafe.

“We are very pleased to welcome Todd to lead Restaurants Canada through these troubled times, and better ones to come,” said Guy Laframboise, Chair of Restaurants Canada. “Todd brings an extensive depth of leadership and experience in the restaurant industry. On behalf of the Board and the members of Restaurants Canada we look forward to Todd growing the voice of the restaurateur in Canada, on a local and national level. Welcome aboard.”

ABOUT RESTAURANTS CANADA

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s foodservice sector was a $93 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day.

For further information, contact:

Attachment

Marlee Wasser Restaurants Canada 416-649-4254 media@restaurantscanada.org