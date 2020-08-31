Emtac's Modular Approach to Financing Delivers New Options for UK Exporters
With a new modular approach to global finance, Emtac helps make global business growth a reality for more UK SMEs, importers and exportersHUNTINGDON, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone owning a small or medium enterprise (SME) knows the challenges and frustrations of securing financing, especially when the finance is required for products being bought or sold internationally. For businesses in manufacturing or global product distribution industries, the challenges can be even greater. In response to this market need, one UK-based financial firm is today launching a new range of simplified, modular finance solutions for UK based importers and exporters to help SMEs achieve their goals of global expansion with funding that is tailored to their unique needs.
Emtac was founded in 2018 as an answer to the challenges SMEs face in securing the financing necessary for global expansion. Though Emtac is a relatively young company, its leadership has vast experience in the finance industry and securing innovative funding solutions for businesses in the manufacturing, exporting, and importing sectors. While other firms offer these types of financing solutions to large companies, what sets Emtac apart, says CEO Niall Mason, is its focus on giving UK SMEs access to funding that is fully-international but also simple to obtain and manage.
Three main financing programmes comprise Emtac’s portfolio. All of the firm’s solutions have been created with globalisation in mind, giving SMEs more options for expanding internationally by supplying them with critical funds to achieve these goals.
With Emtac’s Work in Progress Finance and Export Finance, international buyers and distributors can secure the working capital needed to pay orders in progress or deposits on goods being manufactured. Its Export Finance programmes are designed to help keep goods moving through the supply chain, ensuring that global buyers can pay exporters 100% of their goods’ value at the time of shipment. Emtac’s Global Distribution Finance options allow exporters to receive immediate payment upon shipping and offers longer-term financing options so manufacturers, distributors, and dealers can expand their global reach.
"Emtac’s mission is to simplify trade, import and export finance and make it easier for SMEs and UK manufacturers to access the right funding,” said Mason. “We underwrite smaller transactions for buyers and sellers and can provide fast decisions and deploy funding within just a few days."
To learn more about Emtac and its financing solutions for businesses across the globe, visit https://emtac.org/.
About Emtac
Emtac delivers innovative financing solutions for manufacturers and growing global brands. The firm’s expertise in delivering working capital to SMEs looking toward international expansion set Emtac apart from the competition and have established the firm as a visionary in the global financing sector to growing UK exporters and importers. The Emtac team's in-depth knowledge and expertise in the global supply chain and financing industries allow Emtac to offer international goods financing to manufacturers and distributors. To learn more, visit https://emtac.org/global-finance-solutions/
