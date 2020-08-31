Minerals Technologies Names Erin N. Cutler Vice President, Human Resources

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI” or “the Company”) announced today that Erin N. Cutler has been named Vice President, Human Resources, effective immediately. Cutler, who will lead all aspects of MTI’s global human resources function, will report to Chief Executive Officer Douglas T. Dietrich and serve on MTI’s Leadership Council. Cutler succeeds Thomas J. Meek, who has served in the role since 2012, and will continue in his position as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer.



Cutler, who most recently served as Director, Talent Management for MTI, has more than 10 years of human resources experience. Since joining MTI in 2015, Cutler has made many significant contributions to the Company. She has led major human resources initiatives including enhancing talent management and succession practices, strengthening talent acquisition efforts, building intern and mentoring programs, leading key employee development activities, and successfully managing all human resources support for the Performance Materials segment.

“Throughout Erin’s tenure at MTI, she has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership skills, a commitment to furthering our values and culture, and a proven ability to deliver positive business results,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer. “In her new role leading our human resources function, Erin will be able to apply the expertise and knowledge she has gained through her broad experience across our company. I am excited for Erin to join our leadership team as we continue to further build an engaged, inclusive and high-performing culture at MTI.”

Prior to joining MTI, Cutler was employed by Pratt Industries, a privately held recycled paper and packaging company where she held multiple human resource positions of increasing responsibility. Cutler received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Fox School of Business at Temple University and a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in Human Resource Management from DeSales University.

