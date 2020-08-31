Developer of destination distilleries to stimulate Western Canada’s rural economies

Beverage business leverages both the desire to buy local and the staycation trend to contribute to the revitalization of communities’ post COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta-based Two Pine Ventures , developer of destination distilleries and SNODAY™ spirits brands, today announced their launch of an equity crowdfunding campaign to complete the build of two destination distilleries – Firehall Distillers in Okotoks and Bragg Creek Distillers in Bragg Creek.



With travel restrictions keeping Albertans closer to home this year, a trend towards staycations has emerged. The development of destination distilleries provides an experiential draw for locals and visitors alike, while becoming the heart of these thriving rural communities. Founded for and funded by the community, the distilleries will contribute to the economic revitalization of these communities’ post COVID-19.



Two Pine Ventures products leverage Alberta’s raw ingredients - mineral-rich, glacier-fed water and the highest quality grain in the world - to distill premium spirits that will anchor the destination distilleries.

“When I built Hillside Estate Winery in the Okanagan, our guests needed a distinctive location to experience our products,” says John Hromyk, President of Two Pine Ventures. “While the pandemic has changed our lives, the growth in staycations and the proven model of craft distillery tourism provide new opportunities for innovation. The opportunity in front of us is to lead the development of destination distilleries and have them become a focus of revitalization for the rural communities we call home.”



Having purchased the land for the destination distilleries in Bragg Creek and Okotoks, Two Pine has secured the development permits, and completed the designs. Both projects are now shovel ready.



“Two Pine Ventures has raised $2.35 million to date and are looking to close another $4.25 million in equity financing,” said Dr. Brett Schönekess, Two Pine Ventures CFO and Master Distiller. “As we were planning to fund the build, we realized these projects needed to be funded directly from the communities that would see benefit from local visitation and future export of spirits.”



Through the FrontFundr crowdfunding campaign, shares in Two Pine Ventures and the destination distilleries start at $250. Two Pine Ventures hopes that the low barrier to entry will encourage locals to not only invest in the distillery projects but become long-term supporters of the brand and forthcoming spirits.



Two Pine Ventures will produce its award-winning, hand-crafted, premium spirits under the SNODAY™ brand in-house.



To learn more about the equity crowdfunding campaign and for full details of the offering found in the Offering Memorandum, visit www.frontfundr.com/twopineventures . This communication is for informational purposes only.

About Two Pine Ventures

Founded in 2018 by longtime Bragg Creek residents Dr. Brett Schönekess and John Hromyk, Two Pine Ventures is the developer of destination distilleries that are a catalyst for community revitalization and fun - producing hand-crafted premium spirits from pure, mineral-rich, glacier-fed rivers and the finest of Canadian grains. Two Pine Ventures is passionate about preserving Alberta’s history, while being a leader in the revival of our Province’s communities. With two locations secured, its locals first strategy will allow the company to grow and develop new destination distilleries in culturally rich, high traffic, local tourist areas, ultimately promoting prospering communities along the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies and onto the prairies that are actively investing in long-term revitalization.



To arrange a media interview, for more information or access to high res images or video, please contact:

Jessica Harcombe Fleming

Beattie Tartan

403.614.6175

Jessica.harcombefleming@beattiegroup.com



