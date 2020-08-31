AGF Announces New ETF, Management Fee Reductions and Series Terminations for AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (TSX:AGF.B) today is announcing a new ETF focused on sustainable development and management fee reductions and series terminations for AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund.



AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF – New ETF

Earlier this month, AGF announced that it had filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for the launch of AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF, which seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities which fit its concept of sustainable development.

AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund: Management Fee Reductions and Series Terminations

As result of a recent review of AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund, AGF is announcing management fee reductions and series terminations to further streamline the firm’s sustainable product offerings and ensure they are competitively priced and responsive to investor needs and market trends.

The management fees for AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund’s Mutual Fund Series are being reduced from 2.00% to 1.65% and Series F is being reduced from 0.90% to 0.65% effective October 1, 2020.

The termination of Series Q and Series W, AGF’s preferred pricing solutions for qualified investors, will take effect on or about November 6, 2020. Effective August 31, 2020, units of the Series are no longer available for purchase and AGF stopped accepting purchases and switches into the Series, including systematic purchase and switch plans.

Investors who remain holding the Series in a client-name registered plan will have their units transferred to another series of AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund, effective on or about November 5, 2020. Investors holding Series Q will have their units transferred into AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund, MF Series (front end) and investors holding Series W will have their units transferred into AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund, Series F. Investors who remain holding the Series in client-name non-registered plans and/or nominee/intermediary-held accounts (both registered and non-registered) will have their units redeemed on or about November 6, 2020, without any redemption fees or sales charges applied.

Disclaimers

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances the fund will be able to obtain its net asset value at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the fund will be returned to you.

ETFs are listed and traded on organized Canadian exchanges and may only be bought and sold through licensed dealers. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. There is no guarantee that ETFs will achieve their stated objectives and there is risk involved in investing in the ETFs. Before investing you should read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts and carefully consider, among other things, each ETF’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. A copy of the prospectus and ETF Facts is available on AGF.com.



A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of the AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

AGF, on behalf of AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF, has applied to list the units of such ETF on the NEO Exchange Inc. (NEO). Listing is subject to the approval of NEO in accordance with its original listing requirements. NEO has not conditionally approved the listing application and there is no assurance that NEO will approve the listing application.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as ‘expects,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘intends,’ ‘plans,’ ‘believes’ or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘should’, ‘would’ and ‘could’. In addition, any statement that may be made concerning future fund performance or possible future action on our part, is also a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations, business prospects, business performance and opportunities. While AGF considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by AGF. Other than specifically required by applicable laws, AGF is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With $37 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

The term AGF may refer to one or more of the direct and indirect subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited or to all of them jointly. These terms are used for convenience and do not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.



AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) is a subsidiary of AGF. AGFI is registered as a portfolio manager across Canadian securities commissions.

Media Contact:

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160, amanda.marchment@agf.com