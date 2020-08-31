The Industry’s Only Low-Inductance Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Module and Programmable Gate Driver Kit is Now Available for Inverter Designers

Microchip’s AgileSwitch® digital programmable gate driver and SP6LI SiC power module kit solution enables developers to proceed quickly from benchtop to production

/EIN News/ -- CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The transformation to electrify transportation – from trains, trams, and trolleys to buses, automobiles and EV chargers – continues at a rapid pace, as countries shift toward improved modes of transit with greater efficiency and innovative technology. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced its AgileSwitch® digital programmable gate driver and SP6LI SiC power module kit, a unified system solution to help designers quickly and effectively adopt disruptive Silicon Carbide (SiC) power devices – reducing time to market and ensuring confidence in field deployment.



Microchip’s AgileSwitch digital programmable gate driver and SP6LI SiC power module kit speeds development from evaluation through production, eliminating the need to procure power modules and gate drivers separately – including gate drivers that are qualified for end-product production. With Microchip’s AgileSwitch gate drivers and proven, high-performance SiC power modules, developers can avoid qualifying power modules and spending time to develop their own gate drivers, which can save months in development schedules.



“We listened to developers in providing total system solutions for our microcontrollers and analog products,” said Leon Gross, vice president of Microchip’s Discrete Product Group business unit. “Now as SiC power modules increasingly enable the technologies transforming transportation and other industries, this complete product kit allows developers to focus on innovation and significantly reduce time to market.”



Microchip’s flexible portfolio of 700, 1200 and 1700V SiC Schottky Barrier Diode (SBD)-based power modules utilizes its newest generation of SiC die. In addition, its dsPIC® Digital Signal Controllers deliver performance, low power consumption and flexible peripherals. Microchip’s AgileSwitch family of digital programmable gate drivers further accelerates the process of moving from the design stage to production.



Microchip’s combination of SiC power module and software-configurable gate driver features Augmented Switching™ technology that enables designers to influence dynamic issues including voltage overshoot, switching losses and electromagnetic interference. Using a Windows®-based computer interface, this “configure-at-a-click” method may be used throughout the design process, from expediting early evaluation to simplifying final optimization using a computer mouse instead of a soldering iron.



Microchip’s AgileSwitch digital programmable gate driver and SP6LI SiC power module kit provides design engineers with a central point of contact for support, and ensures that the die, power package and gate driver are designed specifically for each other – eliminating potential development delays.

Development Tools

The kit includes the AgileSwitch Intelligent Configuration Tool that optimizes gate turn-on and turn-off, short circuit response and module efficiency while reducing voltage overshoot, ringing and electromagnetic interference.

Pricing and Availability

Microchip’s AgileSwitch digital programmable gate driver and SP6LI SiC power module kit solution is available for volume production and limited sampling. Family pricing on Microchip’s ASDAK-MSCSM70AM025CT6LIAG-01 AgileSwitch digital programmable gate driver and 1200V, 495A, Single Phase Leg SP6LI SiC power module kits starts at $999.95.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

