Proofpoint Launches Security Awareness Training for SMBs to Reduce Successful Phishing and Malware Infections by up to 90 Percent

Cybersecurity leader’s award-wining solution delivers the right training to the right people at the right time

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint , Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced a new Proofpoint Essentials Security Awareness solution to help small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) identify top risks through realistic threat simulations and deliver targeted, enterprise-level user education. Backed by Proofpoint’s threat intelligence, this solution educates SMB employees with engaging training to ensure they know what to do when faced with a real threat.



“A vast majority of cyberattacks require human interaction to activate—and it’s imperative that security awareness training is part of any SMB security strategy. In fact, we’ve found that our targeted education programs can reduce successful phishing attacks and malware infections by up to 90 percent,” said Alan LeFort, senior vice president and general manager of Security Awareness Training for Proofpoint. “We turn SMB end users into a strong last line of defense with our people-centric approach that identifies risky employees and changes behavior while also minimizing user downtime. Proofpoint Essentials Security Awareness helps SMBs easily show employees how to stop opening the door to threats.”

Available now through select partners and resellers, the Proofpoint Essentials Security Awareness solution is part of the streamlined, multi-tenant Proofpoint Essentials platform designed specifically for SMBs. The award-winning education approach provides consistent trainings in 40 different languages, all between five and 15 minutes, that can be taken anytime, anywhere, on any connected device. Proofpoint’s content library of interactive and game-based training modules ensures that the latest threat trends are covered.

SMBs can also use the Proofpoint Essentials Security Awareness ThreatSim Phishing Simulations to understand their employees’ susceptibility to a variety of phishing and spear-phishing attacks. Powered by Proofpoint threat intelligence, thousands of different templates provide user assessments across multiple different threat types, including malicious attachments, unsafe URLs, and requests for personal data. Easy-to-digest reports provide SMBs with added visibility into user vulnerability and behavior to understand progress.

For more information on Proofpoint Essentials, the SMB cloud-based platform for email security, continuity, encryption, and archiving, please visit:

https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/email-protection/essentials . For more information on Proofpoint’s Security Awareness Training solution, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/security-awareness-training

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com .

Connect with Proofpoint: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.