Bhavana Chamoli and Michael Shah Sponsor the K Woods Foundation Family Fun Weekend
The K-Wood Foundation is dedicated to youth development and cultivating strong communities through teamwork and leadership.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder of Delshah Capital Michael Shah and Senior App Developer Bhavana Chamoli are proud to sponsor the K Woods Foundation Family Fun Weekend in support of their local community.
From August 29th to 30th, families enjoyed a fun-filled day at Sesame Place Theme Park before adventuring through Bear Mountain State Park. With a wide selection of family-friendly rides, water attractions, and activities, K Woods provided a relaxing getaway for individuals of all ages.
"The K Woods Foundation is a great resource for the low income families currently in need of extra support during these challenging times" states Michael Shah. "We are proud to extend a hand to those in need in the Parkhill Community."
In light of recent health concerns, all individuals and families were required to wear masks to ensure the health and safety of all guests. Likewise, trip coordinators took every precaution to implement proper social distancing measures.
About Michael Shah and Delshah Capital, LLC
Founded in 2006, Delshah Capital is a New-York based real estate private equity and asset management firm. As the Founder and Managing Partner, Michael Shah brings extensive professional experience to his role and oversees all company operations including acquisitions, the implementation of legal strategies, and asset management. With a sophisticated understanding of the real estate landscape combined with a 'value-driven approach', Shah remains a trusted industry authority.
For more information on Delshah Capital, please visit the official site here.
About Bhavana Chamoli
Currently in the position of Senior App Developer at MIO Partners in New York, Bhavana Chamoli's professional role encompasses both research and investment trading. Bhavana is also the Founder of the Indian Organisation - a civil rights initiative and volunteers her time as a Youth Development Specialist for AIESEC.
