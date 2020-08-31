mophie extends wireless charging lineup with the addition of 15W wireless charging accessories

All-new wireless charging pad and wireless charging stand are compact, convenient, and stylish

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie® , a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the No. 1 wireless charging pad brand in the U.S.1, today unveiled two additions to its lineup of wireless charging products, including the 15W wireless charging pad , and the 15W wireless charging stand . The new accessories build on mophie’s legacy of wireless charging products that are compact, convenient, and stylish.



“Wireless charging adoption has picked up quickly in the last few years,” said Charlie Quong, vice president of product, power at ZAGG Brands. “It makes the process of topping off your smartphone battery throughout the day, like in your home or office, completely uncomplicated. mophie wireless charging accessories are designed to simplify power, particularly for those who dislike carrying numerous charging cables and adapters for different mobile devices.”

15W wireless charging pad

Don’t let its size fool you. This wireless charging pad packs a punch with its fast charge capability. The wireless charging pad is engineered to safely deliver up to 15W of power on contact to Qi-enabled smartphones, both present and future, that support 15W wireless charging speeds2. Simply place your device on the pad and charging begins on contact. The wireless charging pad can charge through cases up to 3mm thick, and the compact design fits easily on a crowded tabletop. Plus, the premium fabric finish adds a touch of style to any location.

15W wireless charging stand

mophie’s wireless charging stand is a versatile tabletop charging companion that holds smartphones at a convenient viewing angle and delivers up to 15W of wireless power to Qi-enabled devices2. Merely place your smartphone on the stand in portrait or landscape mode and charging begins immediately through cases up to 3mm thick. The premium fabric finish looks sleek on any tabletop and the anti-slip rubber ring helps keep the device in place. No matter how you use it, you’ll always have a charge that fits your needs.

The 15W wireless charging pad and 15W wireless charging stand also feature low standby current to ensure minimal power draw when not in use and allow users to maintain the full functionality and access to their favorite smartphone features while charging.

Pricing & Availability

The mophie 15W wireless charging pad and 15W wireless charging stand are available now at mophie.com, AT&T, and other major retailers in the coming weeks for a suggested retail price of $49.95 and $59.95 respectively.

For the latest updates about all new mophie products, upcoming events and promotions, follow mophie on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram , or register at mophie.com/innovation .

1Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Power, Wireless Charging Pad, Based on Dollars, Jan. 2017 - Feb. 2020.

2Based on component specification.

mophie and the mophie logo are trademarks owned by mophie Inc. ZAGG, InvisibleShield, Gear4, IFROGZ, and HALO are trademarks owned by ZAGG. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About mophie

mophie, the No. 1 selling battery case manufacturer and the No. 1 selling battery brand in the US, is a California-based, award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack®. mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware, software and design. mophie has operations in California, Michigan, Hong Kong, and China. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple®, Best Buy®, Verizon®, and T-Mobile® stores, as well as Sprint® and other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram (@mophie).

About ZAGG Brands:

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

Media Contact:

ZAGG Brands

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68b78643-0975-49c0-be29-dea4f551a12c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c568a3a3-0028-4347-8ee6-e7a7b6b0d985



