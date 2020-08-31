Bitcoin Technology Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Market Overview

Bitcoin is basically a consensus market that enables a digital payment system. Also referred as digital money, the bitcoin technology offers first-ever decentralized and peer-to-peer payment network that’s powered by the consumers without the need of a central authority or any sort of middleman. It is also deemed as the most prominent and triple entry book-keeping system that is now employed by sectors like E-Commerce, BFSI, and also Hospitality. Since transaction fee for bitcoin payment are very low as compared to transactions made through debit and credit cards, the bitcoin technology offers an advantage for companies having low budget.

There is absolutely no fee for receiving bitcoins and this is what encourage users to rely on bitcoins. Since more and more companies dealing with the product are now focusing on merger and acquisition strategies, and other similar forms of collaboration tactics, the global market is expected to witness an expansion. Furthermore, the improving economy is one of the factors that can contribute to the growth of the product in multiple developed and developing nations.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Blockstream

BlockCypher

Coinbase

GoCoin

Factom

Coinify

Bitfinex

Unocoin

itBit

Bitstamp

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, specification, end-user, and application, the global market can be segmented into different parts. Because of the diverse range of application, the manufacturers have been targeting users from different demography, considering their target user’s age, income, preferences, and also few other behavioral and psychographic factors. Primary segmentation of the product on the basis of specification are: Bitcoin Technology for IT Solution, Bitcoin Technology for FinTech, Bitcoin Technology for Bank and Consulting. Secondary segmentation, that is most commonly done on the basis of user application are as follows: Cross-border Payment, Digital Currency, Trade Finance, and Identity Management. All these segments will continue to reach more users in the future because of proliferation of internet marketing strategies that has been a great tool for manufacturers to reach the customers remotely and also communicate with them to understand their preferences.

Regional Overview

The manufactures, pertaining to increasing demand of the product in different areas, have been supplying and distributing products and services through different distribution channels. For over the last two decades, there has been an increasing use of online distribution channel as well, and online inventory management. The primary segments, on the basis of geography include the following regions; Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux), North America (Mexico, Jamaica, Canada, Bermuda, Bonaire, Dominica, United States of America, and US Virgin Islands), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia) The Middle East, Africa, Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), In Europe (France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Malta, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark, San Marino, and Vatican City).

Industry News

The global market, through likely to be driven because of merger and acquisition, can witness certain restraining factors like inflation. Some of the key players who’ve made it big in the global market are: Libra cryptocurrency, Venezuelan Government’s crypto remittance service, and Crypto Garage, GoCoin, Factom, Coinify, Coinbase, and Blockstream.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

