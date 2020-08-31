ATIF Holdings Limited to Initiate New Strategy via Launch of Online Financial Consulting Service Platform IPOEX.com

/EIN News/ -- Shenzhen, China, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, today announced that it plans launch of an online financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com (“IPOEX”). IPOEX will provide equity financing advisory and pre-IPO consulting services for corporate clients via an innovative internet-based channel, which intends to offer a professional one-stop solution for clients in equity financing advisory, press relations and various aspects along their way to IPO.

Amid great dilemma especially limited resources and higher financing costs ahead for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in raising capital, and a strong appetite for listing in U.S. exchanges, the Company made best use of its expertise to combine financial consulting services with its internet genes and developed for months to launch IPOEX, a highly professional platform that aims to provide top quality information services and consulting assistance in pre-IPO preparation, equity financing and financial consulting education.

IPOEX will offer a one-stop solution that includes membership services, IPO advisory and investor relations as well as media services. As corporate clients become members, the Company will help educate and formalize the operation and working systems of its clients so that they understand the legal compliance and financial requirement for listing and raise the capital needed via IPO from the capital market to grow further.

“The upcoming IPOEX financial consulting platform will have 20,000 international institutions on board and plans to work with government, business associations, industrial zones and other consulting service providers to enlarge its membership base. IPOEX will match clients’ financing needs with the right resources for its clients members”, said Mr. Pishan Chi, CEO of ATIF.

Mr. Jun Liu, President and Chairman of the Board commented, “The launch of IPOEX will be an important strategy upgrade after the Company completed its acquisition of Leaping Group Co., the biggest cinema operator and advertising company in China Northeast, in April 2020. IPOEX’s institutions are a key resource for the Company’s ambition to become a leading consulting services company and we are confident IPOEX will attract more members to get onboard. Leveraging our strong strength and core competitiveness at internet that lies in platform development, promotion and operation, we are confident that our strategy upgrade via this merge between financial consulting services and internet platform will achieve great success.”

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF Holdings Limited (“ATIF”) is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses, including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and to produce related advertising material. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms. ATIF is also one of majority shareholders of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY) which is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines to airlines and commercial users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/ .

