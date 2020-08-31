Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. Today Announced Goldman Small Cap Research has Published an Initial Analyst Report Covering GWHP’s Outlook

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, CA, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC Pink: GWHP) today announced Goldman Small Cap Research has published an initial analyst report covering GWHP’s outlook.

GWHP is an emerging rapid diagnostic point-of-care (PoC) test kits for hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. GWHP was awarded a CE Mark for its high quality, rapid anti-body test for COVID-19 and an EUA filing with the FDA is pending approval. This report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download it in its entirety, please visit https://bit.ly/3lz68yr.

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

