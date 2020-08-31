Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pitt Street Research Initiates Coverage of Achiko AG - Highlights Novel Covid-19 Testing and Ecosystem Play

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitt Street Research, based in Sydney, Australia has issued an initial Evaluation Report on Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI) (ACHI.SW) (ISIN: CH0522213468).

To view the report, visit: https://www.pittstreetresearch.com/achiko

For more Information:

Achiko Investor Relations
Email: ir@achiko.com

