Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who held shares of Avedro, Inc. (AVDR) announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for investors who formerly held Avedro, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDR) shares.



Investors, who held shares of Avedro, Inc. (AVDR) and received Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) shares as a result of the takeover, might have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On August 7, 2019, Avedro, Inc’s Board of Directors caused the Company to enter into an agreement and plan of merger with Glaukos. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Avedro, Inc’s stockholders will receive 0.365 shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) common stock for each share of Avedro, Inc. (AVDR) common stock they own.



In November 2019, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) completed its merger with Avedro, Inc. (AVDR).



Shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) declined from $75 per share in July 2019 to as low as $23.31 per share in March 2020.



In October 2019, a lawsuit was filed in connection with the takeover of Avedro, Inc by Glaukos Corporation. The plaintiff alleged that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the takeover omited material information with respect to the Transaction, which rendered the Registration Statement false and misleading.. In January 2020, the case was voluntarily dismissed.



Those who held shares of Avedro, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDR) and received Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) shares as a result of the takeover might have still certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



