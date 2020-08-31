Finisar Australia Releases World’s First C+L-band Wavelength Selective Switch

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finisar Australia today introduced the world’s first C+L-band wavelength selective switch (WSS) for use in next-generation reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) communication networks.

An extension of Finisar Australia’s popular single low-profile liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) platform, the Flexgrid® 1x9 C+L low-profile WSS extends frequency window support in the Super C-band from 6 THz to over 11 THz, enabling full extended-band WSS operation across both C and L regions in a single module.

The Flexgrid C+L WSS is the newest addition to Finisar’s extensive collection of WSS innovations, comprising the world’s first LCoS WSS in 2006, the world’s first flexible-grid WSS in 2010, the world’s first 1x20 WSS in 2011, the world’s first 6 THz WSS in 2019, and the world’s first quad WSS in 2020.

Flexgrid C+L-band support will be added across Finisar’s comprehensive portfolio of WSS configurations, encompassing port counts from a single 1x2 to a twin 1x34 to a partitioned quad 1x9. As with all of Finisar’s Flexgrid WSS products, C+L variants will support channel widths from legacy fixed 50/100 GHz to arbitrary customer-controllable channels using ITU-compliant Flexgrid technology.

Finisar Australia will be demonstrating the Flexgrid C+L WSS and related technologies to customers, communications service providers, and internet content providers through a virtual roadshow this October. Please contact Finisar Australia for more details at finisarwss.com.

Building on extensive LCoS WSS experience gained from over 8 billion operating hours in the field, Finisar Australia continues to innovate with exciting new LCoS WSS platforms and products that enable new applications for our customers worldwide.

About Finisar Australia

Finisar Australia provides world-class wavelength management components and subsystems, including wavelength selective switch (WSS) products, to leading networking equipment manufacturers.