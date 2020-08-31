Woodbridge International Closes Sale of World Archives SECZ, Ltd. to Charles Thayne Capital

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, World Archives SECZ, Ltd. by Charles Thayne Capital.

World Archives, located in the Cayman Islands is one of the largest archives of historic newspapers available in the world with over 280M pages of content, sourced from over 15,000 newspaper titles from 47 countries. World Archives boasts a rich data set estimated to be 98% unique when compared to other leading brands. The company enables consumers, institutions and libraries alike to investigate historical records and trace family history.

Charles Thayne Capital is a Chicago-based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on collaboration with world-class leaders to transform industries.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

Contact info: Don Krier dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com 203-389-8400 x201



