Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,971 in the last 365 days.

Woodbridge International Closes Sale of World Archives SECZ, Ltd. to Charles Thayne Capital

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, World Archives SECZ, Ltd. by Charles Thayne Capital.

World Archives, located in the Cayman Islands is one of the largest archives of historic newspapers available in the world with over 280M pages of content, sourced from over 15,000 newspaper titles from 47 countries. World Archives boasts a rich data set estimated to be 98% unique when compared to other leading brands. The company enables consumers, institutions and libraries alike to investigate historical records and trace family history.

Charles Thayne Capital is a Chicago-based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on collaboration with world-class leaders to transform industries.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

Contact info: Don Krier dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com 203-389-8400 x201

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Woodbridge International Closes Sale of World Archives SECZ, Ltd. to Charles Thayne Capital

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.