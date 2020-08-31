Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Participate in September Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE), today announced that Chief Executive Office Albert Manzone and Chief Financial Officer Andy Rusie will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences in September:



Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Tuesday, September 8 th , 2020. The Company will present at 3:20 pm ET. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

Wells Fargo Virtual Consumer Conference – Wednesday, September 16th, 2020. The conference format is meetings only; interested investors are encouraged to contact their Wells Fargo salesperson for availability.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands is a global platform of branded products and ingredients focused on the consumer transition towards healthier lifestyles, such as free from sugar, natural solutions, plant-based and clean label. Whole Earth Brands Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of zero/low sugar and calorie sweeteners as well as reduced sugar products with brands including Whole Earth®, Pure Via®, Equal®, and Canderel®. The Company’s branded product line Magnasweet® offers versatile masking agents, sweetness intensifiers and extenders and flavor enhancers. The company has a vision to expand its branded portfolio globally through investment opportunities in additional categories, with better for you clean label alternatives in the quest to “Open a World of Goodness®” to consumers and their families. For more information, please visit www.WholeEarthBrands.com.

