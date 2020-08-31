Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Participate in September Investor Conferences
/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE), today announced that Chief Executive Office Albert Manzone and Chief Financial Officer Andy Rusie will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences in September:
- Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. The Company will present at 3:20 pm ET. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.
- Wells Fargo Virtual Consumer Conference – Wednesday, September 16th, 2020. The conference format is meetings only; interested investors are encouraged to contact their Wells Fargo salesperson for availability.
About Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands is a global platform of branded products and ingredients focused on the consumer transition towards healthier lifestyles, such as free from sugar, natural solutions, plant-based and clean label. Whole Earth Brands Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of zero/low sugar and calorie sweeteners as well as reduced sugar products with brands including Whole Earth®, Pure Via®, Equal®, and Canderel®. The Company’s branded product line Magnasweet® offers versatile masking agents, sweetness intensifiers and extenders and flavor enhancers. The company has a vision to expand its branded portfolio globally through investment opportunities in additional categories, with better for you clean label alternatives in the quest to “Open a World of Goodness®” to consumers and their families. For more information, please visit www.WholeEarthBrands.com.
