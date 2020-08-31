Vibrancy Coach Teaches Readers How to Awaken and Energize Their Bodies, Minds, and Spirits in New Book

In ‘Embrace Your Vibrance,’ author Martha Langer provides a powerful guide that helps others heal wounds of the past, practice self-love, and step into a joyfully authentic life

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martha Langer has published an uplifting spiritual resource that empowers readers to love and celebrate their bodies and teaches them how to cultivate more meaning, joy, and fulfillment in their lives. In "Embrace Your Vibrance: Practices for Vibrancy Activation," Langer lays bare the ABCs of living a sacred and embodied life through vivid photographs of her dedicated Vibrancy Activation practice.



Langer’s book shares with readers 26 methods that create complete body aliveness and guide them toward using their heart-centered power to make a positive impact on the world. “Embrace Your Vibrance” is an accessible, energetic, and engaging wellness tool that employs alternative healing modalities to help readers tap into their innate sexual energy to work through trauma and other mental health challenges.



In her book, Langer invites readers to connect with their authentic selves and helps them to do so through mindfulness practices and energizing movement. “Embrace Your Vibrance” delivers a sense of aliveness and awakening and is a positive and empowering approach to healing the mind, body, and soul.



“This book is the culmination of two decades of practices that transformed me to vibrant embodiment by opening to my sacredness and connecting with universal consciousness,” Langer wrote in the prologue to her book. “I created this book for those who identify as women, yet I feel that many concepts relate to all of humanity. May it serve you.”



Ultimately, “Embrace Your Vibrance” provides a visually awakening and inclusive approach to cultivating one’s spirituality, deepening one’s yoga and meditation practice, and finding greater satisfaction through one’s romantic and sexual relationships with others and themselves. It provides a much-needed outlet for those experiencing stress and unease during isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a respite from the U.S.’s chaotic political climate, and an individual-focused method through which to make the world a more loving and compassionate place.



“I am to the brim excited for the reader who picks up this feast for healing and vitality,” Anahita Joon wrote in the introduction to “Embrace Your Vibrance.” “Marth Langer is without a doubt a devoted student first (the best kind of teacher) who has a heart of a warrior, and this is who we all want on our side.”



About the author



Martha Langer has passionately guided students toward health and vitality through yoga, meditation, healing, and counseling for more the 20 years. Langer earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in philosophy from the University of Vermont and her Juris Doctor degree from Temple University School of Law. She is also the author of “Which Season and What Colors are the Essence of You” – an educational poem booklet about Color Vibrancy. Langer currently resides in New York. To learn more, please visit www.embraceyourvibrance.com.



