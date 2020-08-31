Oportun to participate in the Barclays 2020 Global Financial Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRT) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Raul Vazquez and its Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Coblentz will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020. The fireside chat will be available via webcast and will begin at 3:30 pm Eastern Time.



Investors and interested parties may listen to the webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.oportun.com under the Events & Presentations section at the appropriate time.

ABOUT OPORTUN

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Oportun provides inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers in English and Spanish, online and over the phone in 29 states, and in-person at more than 330 retail locations across 9 of those states. For more information, please visit https://oportun.com .

Investor Contact

Nils Erdmann

650-810-9074

ir@oportun.com

Media Contact

Usher Lieberman

650-769-9414

usher.lieberman@oportun.com

Oportun and the Oportun logo are registered trademarks of Oportun, Inc.