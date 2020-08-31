XPO Logistics Expands Gaming Features for Tour de France Mobile App

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), the official transport partner of the Tour De France race, has released a new version of its XPO Moves the Tour game app as the cyclists take to the streets of France. The enhanced app, available at Google Play and iOS stores, allows players to compete around the globe.

In Journey mode, XPO Moves the Tour simulates driving an XPO truck along the 21 stages of the Tour de France route. Players control their speed as they navigate through the course, earning stars each time equipment is delivered before the cyclists arrive. In the new Arcade mode, players compete for the high score by driving safely as far as possible, while changing lanes to pick up fuel canisters. Scores for completed runs can be uploaded to a global leaderboard.

Mario Harik, chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Millions of people are expected to watch the Tour de France this year, many of them through digital channels. Our game app expands on that experience and celebrates our 40th year of partnership with the Tour. We invite gaming enthusiasts everywhere to see if they have what it takes to get to the top of the leaderboard!”

