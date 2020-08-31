Emergent BioSolutions Teams Up with Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and MAPDA to Highlight Importance of Overdose Reversal Medicines on International Overdose Awareness Day

- Organizations Join Together to Raise Awareness of Overdose Reversal Medicines During August 31st Games

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced that it is teaming up with the Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and Mothers Against Prescription Drug Abuse (MAPDA) to highlight the importance of potentially lifesaving overdose reversal medicines on International Overdose Awareness Day 2020. International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held on August 31 each year that aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths. Emergent, in collaboration with these teams and MAPDA, will address the importance of accessing overdose reversal medicines through special announcements, videos, and stadium presentations.



“Emergent is committed to doing everything we can to increase awareness, access, and availability of potentially lifesaving overdose reversal medicines,” said Doug White, SVP and devices business unit head at Emergent BioSolutions. “We are proud to team up with the Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and MAPDA on International Overdose Awareness Day to highlight the important role that overdose reversal medicines play in preparing individuals and families in the event of an accidental opioid overdose. Everyone can take a stand and take action by talking to their doctor or pharmacists about having immediate access to overdose reversal medicines.”

“By increasing awareness about the importance of having immediate access to overdose reversal medicines, we may empower individuals to be prepared in the event of an opioid overdose emergency,” said Mary Bono, former U.S. Congresswoman and chairman and CEO of MAPDA. “MAPDA is honored to stand alongside Emergent, the Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, and Philadelphia Phillies, to help more individuals know about and access potentially lifesaving medicines to treat opioid overdoses.”

For more information, visit: www.cutoutoverdoses.com .

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions is a global life sciences company whose mission is to protect and enhance life. Through our specialty products and contract development and manufacturing services, we are dedicated to providing solutions that address public health threats. Through social responsibility, we aim to build healthier and safer communities. We aspire to deliver peace of mind to our patients and customers so they can focus on what’s most important in their lives. In working together, we envision protecting or enhancing 1 billion lives by 2030.

About MAPDA

Mothers Against Prescription Drug Abuse (MAPDA) is a nonprofit consumer organization started by three mothers who lost children to prescription drug overdoses. The organization aims to prevent prescription drug abuse before it starts and support individuals in recovery. Mary Bono, a well-known political speaker and consumer advocate, now heads up the organization headquartered in the Washington DC suburbs. Learn more at MAPDA.net.

