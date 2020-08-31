Simple skills parents can apply to support their children's mental well-being
DANESFORT, KILKENNY, IRELAND, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle O Brien BSc (Hons)Psych; H.Dip. Coun; MIACP is the lead psychotherapist with Buddy Bench Ireland, an award-winning, evidence-informed non-profit, mental well-being initiative for Irish primary school children. They have made a positive impact on the mental well-being of more than 60,000 students in 330 primary schools across Ireland since 2016.
With support from The Community Foundation for Ireland Covid-19 Emergency Response fund, they have developed free resources and support to help parents teach children age 3-12 yrs about mental well-being as they return to school.
The new free online parental course provides parents with practical ways they can help their children adapt to their new normal, by providing them with:
• simple strategies and skills to help support their children’s mental well-being (without needing to be a Zen master).
• Powerful tools to teach their children to help them be resilient, independent, and kind to themselves and others.
• Proven coping mechanisms to ensure their children are ready to return and adapt to school as seamlessly as possible.
• An additional support: confidential video support so they can get personalized professional advice on any issues that may arise, within 24 hours.
They have launched these resources on Saturday 28th August. As additional support they offer one-to-one video counseling, where a concerned parent can upload a 2-minute video or a 600-word message, this automatically reaches one of our in-house psychotherapists where he/she responses almost immediately, by video or message whichever is the preferred form of communication.
Experts agree that school has a tremendous influence on a child's health and well-being. Extended school closure can be very harmful to children's learning and the development of social skills. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic school closures, have created disruptions to daily life and children are feeling these changes deeply. While the return to school might be exciting for many, others and their parents will be feeling anxious or frightened.
Whether we are sending children back for in-person school or not, we need to put emphasis on providing mental health supports.
Children pick up on their families' stress and anxiety, it is important for families to find ways to cope with their anxiety in order to make a smoother transition to school for their children.
The link to the parental support is http://www.parents.buddybench.ie
Samantha Synnott
