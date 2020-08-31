Increasing Use Of Autonomous Tractors By Farmers Is Driving The Autonomous Farm Equipment Market

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing use of autonomous tractors is a key factor driving the growth of the autonomous farm equipment market. Autonomous tractors use a number of sophisticated systems and sensors which would possess an effective self-driving vehicle, and by incorporating these advanced systems in run-of-the-mill farming, farmers will experience positive technological effects in the workplace.

Alternatively, autonomous tractors can be set up to function as mobile hotspots to collect data from sensors in the field. Also, about 34.5% of the global demand for autonomous farm machinery will retain 31–100 HP output capacity of farm tractors by 2026. Therefore, the demand for autonomous tractors is expected to drive the growth of the autonomous farm equipment market.

The global autonomous farm equipment market is expected to decline from $72.76 billion in 2019 to $66.98 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.94%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The autonomous farm equipment market is then expected to recover and reach $102.12 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 15.09%.

The fear of unemployment due to automation is a key factor hampering the growth of the autonomous farm equipment market. The developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics would have a significant impact on regular working lifestyles, comparable to the change away from agricultural societies during the industrial revolution.

In the US alone, between 39 and 73 million jobs will be automated, representing approximately a third of the total workforce. A recent study estimates that as many as 800 million jobs will be lost to automation worldwide by 2030. Therefore, concerns about the rise in unemployment due to automation are expected to hinder the growth of the autonomous farm equipment market.

The autonomous farm equipment market consists of sales of autonomous farm equipment and related services for agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and forestry. Within a unified framework, autonomous farming is the modeling and regulation of agricultural machinery. These farming technologies use on-farm sensing and control power of automated farming equipment to reach agronomy-based targets.

The autonomous farm equipment market is segmented by product type into tractors, harvesters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and others. By technology, the market is segmented into partially autonomous and fully autonomous farm equipment market. By application, it is segmented into agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, forestry, and others.

