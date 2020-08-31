Sustainability and Recyclability to Heavily Mark Rainwear Market from 2020 to 2030

Countries with heavy rainfall and a large number of motorbike riders would account for a significant share of the Rainwear market

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, the global rainwear market is set to grow at a rate of 6%, compounded annually, taking the market worth up to USD 2 billion (approximately) by the end of the stated period. A number of notable trends and drivers will help the market record sturdy growth statistics.

Transparency Market Research opines, “Sustainability and recyclability will be major trends in the market in terms of materials as consumers look to reduce carbon footprint. This will lead players towards innovation in product development. Companies would therefore do well to partner with engineers.”

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74601

Key Findings of Global Rainwear Market Study:

• Multi-layer rainwear is set to witness an increase in preference over the forecast period due to exceptional protection properties against wind and water

• Recycling of polyester materials and brass snaps to be noted in the market as manufacturers strive to reduce waste generation

• Design innovation would mark the market landscape over the forecast period

• Large and Medium Size Rainwear to witness notable sales, dominate growth in the market

• Men’s rainwear to hold a dominant place in the market over the forecast period

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis across Rainwear Industries and Markets at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=74601

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Rainwear Market:

One of the most significant trends noted by Transparency Market Research in the global rainwear market is the growing demand for durable and sustainable products. The millennial populace is aware of the impact of its choices on the environment. Besides, growing participation in traveling and adventure activities is leading to higher demand for rainwear products. Other factors of growth are:

• Outdoor sports and recreational activities are set to push the demand for such products on an upward-facing curve

• A sizeable area of the world received more rainfall in 2019 than it did before, driving demand for rainwear up significantly

• Exponential growth in the working population and climate change is contributing to this growth in demand for rainwear

Explore 190 pages of cutting-edge research, extensive insights, and detailed projections. Analyze and discover the latest developments in the Rainwear Market (Type: Rain Jacket, Rain Pant, Rain Suit, and Others; Size: Small, Medium, and Large; Material: Polyester Fabric, Nylon, Vinyl, Gore- Tex, and Blended; Application: Bike Riding, Camping & Hiking, and Others; End User: Men, Women, and Kids; and Distribution Channel: Online [Company-owned Website and e-Commerce) and Offline [Hypermarkets/Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Chain & Franchises, and Others]) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rainwear-market.html

Regional Analysis of Global Rainwear Market:

• In 2018, Asia Pacific (APAC) region led the global rainwear market; the trend will continue into the forecast period

• China and India to be at the forefront of this growth with notable contributions anticipated from them towards growth in the market over the forecast period

• Growth in the trend of designer wear and other such premium products – a result of an increase in disposable incomes – will support growth in the region

Analyze global rainwear market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74601

Competitive Landscape of Global Rainwear Market:

Top players in the market who have been profiled by Transparency Market Research are Columbia Sportswear Company, The North Face, Patagonia, Black Diamond Equipment, Wildcraft, NZ Seasonal Wear Private Limited, Stutterheim, Ducktail Raincoats, Splashy Rainwear, WaterShed LLC., and New Aashi Rainwear, among others.

It is significant to note here that from a range of numerous strategies, organic and inorganic, the most prominent one is new product launches. Players are not just basing future lines on better design and innovation but they are also partnering with other players to launch popular seasonal lines.

In the year 2020 itself, North Face launched Remade – a line made of damaged and defective garments. The aim was to reduce and even eliminate waste from earth where possible. Another player called Patagonia launched the Torrentshell3L line of waterproof jackets in collaboration with Toray for spring 2020.

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/rainwear-market.htm

Global Rainwear Market: Segmentation

Rainwear Market, by Type

• Rain Jacket

• Rain Pant

• Rain Suit

• Others

Rainwear Market, by Size

• Small

• Medium

• Large

Rainwear Market, by Material

• Polyester Fabric

• Nylon

• Vinyl

• Gore-Tex

• Blended

Rainwear Market, by Application

• Bike Riding

• Camping & Hiking

• Others

Rainwear Market, by End User

• Men

• Women

• Kids

Rainwear Market, by Distribution Channel

• Online

o e-Commerce

o Company-owned Website

• Offline

o Hypermarkets/Departmental Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Chain & Franchises

o Others

Rainwear Market, by Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o GCC Countries

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

• South America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of South America

Related Reports:

High Visibility Clothing Market: High visibility clothing market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global market report

Sportswear Market: Sportswear or Activewear includes apparel and footwear worn during sports or any physical exercise. The outlook for the sportswear market appears positive, with rapid innovation and an increase in health consciousness among the people across the globe.

Access TMR Upcoming Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Access Recently Published Reports by TMR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

Access TMR Press Releases - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm