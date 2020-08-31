Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,245,230) deaths (29,589), and recoveries (975,643)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,245,230) deaths (29,589), and recoveries (975,643) by region:
Central (53,665 cases; 1,039 deaths; 43,437 recoveries): Burundi (445; 1; 357), Cameroon (19,142; 411; 17,651), CAR (4,700; 61; 1,784), Chad (1,012; 77; 878), Congo (3,979; 78; 1,742), DRC (10,045; 260; 9,103), Equatorial Guinea (4,941; 83; 3,884), Gabon (8,505; 53; 7,187), Sao Tome & Principe (896; 15; 851).
Eastern (133,104; 2,670; 72,205): Comoros (423; 7; 399), Djibouti (5,385; 60; 5,319), Eritrea (317; 0; 284), Ethiopia (51,122; 793; 18,382), Kenya (34,057; 574; 19,688), Madagascar (14,843; 191; 13,802), Mauritius (346; 10; 335), Rwanda (4,020; 16; 1,918), Seychelles (136; 0; 127), Somalia (3,310; 98; 2,579), South Sudan (2,519; 47; 1,294), Sudan (13,189; 823; 6,612), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (2,928; 30; 1,288).
Northern (228,417; 8,479; 158,631): Algeria (44,146; 1,501; 30,978), Egypt (98,727; 5,399; 72,120), Libya (13,423; 232; 1,410), Mauritania (7,012; 158; 6,186), Morocco (61,399; 1,111; 46,355), Tunisia (3,685; 76; 1,562), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 20).
Southern (670,084; 15,015; 568,586): Angola (2,624; 107; 1,063), Botswana (1,633; 6; 224), Eswatini (4,561; 91; 3,478), Lesotho (1,051; 31; 526), Malawi (5,536; 174; 3,147), Mozambique (3,821; 23; 2,100), Namibia (7,365; 72; 2,929), South Africa (625,056; 14,028; 538,604), Zambia (12,025; 287; 11,454), Zimbabwe (6,412; 196; 5,061).
Western (159,960; 2,386; 132,784): Benin (2,145, 40; 1,738), Burkina Faso (1,368; 55; 1,072), Cape Verde (3,852; 40; 2,867), Côte d'Ivoire (17,948; 115; 16,553), Gambia (2,895; 96; 751), Ghana (44,205; 276; 42,777), Guinea (9,251; 59; 8,282), Guinea-Bissau (2,205; 34; 1,127), Liberia (1,304; 82; 872), Mali (2,773; 126; 2,169), Niger (1,175; 69; 1,085), Nigeria (53,865; 1,013; 41,513), Senegal (13,556; 284; 9,388), Sierra Leone (2,022; 70; 1,594), Togo (1,396; 27; 996).
