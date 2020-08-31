Veego Software Takes Home the Bronze as AI Startup of the Year
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veego Software, an Israel-based startup that perfects the internet experience in the connected home through the application of AI and other innovative technologies, today announced that it has won IT World’s bronze award for AI Startup of the Year.
IT World’s premier awards recognize and honor achievements in every facet of the IT industry, including organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and, of course, AI startups. More than 80 judges from around the world participate in this annual event, examining and ranking more than a thousand companies who apply.
“It is our mission to provide ISPs with entirely new AI capabilities that enable them to perfect and personalize the internet experience of each user in every connected home,” Veego COO, Assaf Katan, stated. “We are grateful to IT World for recognizing our rapid and considerable contribution to the industry in just our second year of operation.”
Veego’s breakthrough AI technology-based solutions are already revolutionizing Customer Experience (CX) and Customer Support (CS) on behalf of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) who bring internet services to the homes of billions of users. Veego sees every connected device and continuously measures every user’s Quality of Experience (QoE) in its own context, uniquely taking into consideration the factors that are crucial to each type of device and service. Veego
Veego endows ISPs with novel and effective proactive care opportunities, enabling them to address network, WiFi, and even device-originated issues. ISPs can use the rich data that Veego provides to rank and group homes by QoE, taking into consideration the device and service of each internet session. They can isolate problems and solve them before subscribers churn.
ABOUT VEEGO
Veego continuously perfects Internet user experience in the Connected Home. It uniquely provides Internet Service Providers with ongoing visibility of all home devices and the services running on them. The context-aware solution quantifies every user’s Quality of Experience. From its vantage point in the home router and other CPE, with support from the Cloud, Veego automatically detects faults and behavior anomalies, analyzes their root-cause end to end— within and beyond the home—and resolves problems even before users encounter them. Veego bolsters Customer Support by facilitating subscriber Self Care with easy-to-follow recommendations and arming CSRs with assessments and effective action suggestions that deflect and shorten support calls, reduce truck rolls and eliminate unnecessary hardware replacements. The Veego Cloud continuously collects vast volumes of device and service performance, experience and event data generated from home routers across the entire ISP user base for valuable analysis and insights. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io.
