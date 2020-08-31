Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 30 August

As of 1pm on 30 August, the Western Cape has 4048 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 104 973 confirmed cases and 97 057 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 104 973 Total recoveries 97057 Total deaths 3868 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 4048 Tests conducted 481737 Hospitalisations 790 with 161 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 9213 8588 Southern 9455 8731 Northern 6558 6178 Tygerberg 13092 12280 Eastern 9965 9226 Klipfontein 9045 8271 Mitchells Plain 8435 7892 Khayelitsha 8239 7722 Total 74002 68888

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 577 527 Garden Route Knysna 1359 1254 Garden Route George 3316 3020 Garden Route Hessequa 271 247 Garden Route Kannaland 109 105 Garden Route Mossel Bay 2141 1915 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 1171 829 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 1999 1862 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 4219 3905 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 3283 3028 Cape Winelands Langeberg 1112 1014 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1515 1371 Overberg Overstrand 1533 1449 Overberg Cape Agulhas 267 240 Overberg Swellendam 286 252 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1141 1066 West Coast Bergrivier 408 370 West Coast Cederberg 158 144 West Coast Matzikama 337 279 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 1340 1244 West Coast Swartland 1484 1347 Central Karoo Beaufort West 506 365 Central Karoo Laingsburg 126 95 Central Karoo Prince Albert 20 13

Unallocated: 2293 (2228 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 7 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3868. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

September is Tourism Month:

In the coming week, we will celebrate the start of Tourism Month in South Africa. Tourism is a key job creating sector in the Western Cape, responsible for thousands of jobs, and the impact of the lockdown regulations on this sector and the people it employs, has been severe.

In order to promote domestic tourism in the Western Cape, the Western Cape Government and Wesgro will be launching the "We are Open" campaign. This campaign highlights the best that the Western Cape has to offer, and showcases how the province can easily match experiences on offer elsewhere in the world.

On Tuesday, we will also see the iconic Table Mountain Cableway re-open for visitors, and the Two Oceans Aquarium will also open its doors. Last week, we also saw a number of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sports' affiliated museums receiving the go ahead to re-open their doors, among them the Togryers Museum in Ceres, the Caledon Museum, the Huguenot Memorial in Franschhoek, the Lwandle Migrant Labour Museum, the Shipwreck Museum in Bredasdorp and the Stellenbosch Museum. A number of others are also awaiting the go ahead to re-open.

These are all signs that the Western Cape is open for local travel and we look forward to welcoming visitors from across South Africa to our province. Thousands of jobs have been lost in the tourism sector and your support can help to save jobs now. If you can afford to, we call on you to visit a local tourism attraction in your city, book a tour to experience a neighbourhood you've never visited or enjoy a weekend away in our province. You can also help to promote a local business by taking a photo at your favorite attraction, restaurant, or tourism establishment and share it on social media with the hashtag WeAreOpen.

I also call on businesses and for travelers to ensure that they are taking every precaution so that this important sector can open safely. Businesses must put in place measures to protect their staff and their customers, and travelers must ensure that no matter where they are, they are adhering to the golden rules, wearing their masks, social distancing and regularly washing their hands.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier