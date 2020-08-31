Antivirus Software Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Antivirus Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Antivirus Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Antivirus Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Antivirus Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Antivirus Software market. This report focused on Antivirus Software market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Antivirus Software Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The following players are covered in this report:

Symantec

McAfee

Trend Micro

Avast Software

ESET

Bitdefender

Fortinet

F-Secure

G DATA Software

Avira

Qihoo 360

Kaspersky

Tencent

Quick Heal

Comodo

Microsoft

Rising

Cheetah Mobile

AhnLab

Antivirus software detects, prevents, and removes malicious programs. It enables real-time scanning of the system memory, OS, and files using signature-based detection methods, heuristic detection methods, and rootkit detection tools to prevent computers from being infected with malware. With increased usage of the Internet, the risk of malware attacks is high. Though antivirus software cannot protect the system from every type of malware attack, it can prevent a significant level of intrusions with the help of real-time scanning.

The production regions mainly focus on North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia. Symantec, McAfee, Trend Micro, Avast Software, ESET, Bitdefender, Fortinet, F-Secure, G DATA Software, Avira, Qihoo 360, Kaspersky, Panda Security, Quick Heal, Comodo, Microsoft, Rising, Cheetah Mobile, AhnLab are the leader providers all around world. In the past few years, the market of antivirus software has grown rapidly. The three biggest suppliers of Antivirus Software in China – Tencent, Qihoo 360, Rising, Cheetah Mobile are the local representation in recent years.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Antivirus Software market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Antivirus Software industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Antivirus Software YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 3679.2 million in 2019. The market size of Antivirus Software will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Antivirus Software market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Antivirus Software market in terms of revenue.\

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antivirus Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Antivirus Software market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

Antivirus Software Breakdown Data by Type

PC

Phone & PAD

Antivirus Software Breakdown Data by Application

Individual Users

Enterprise Users

Government Users

Other Users

Continued….

