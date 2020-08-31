Addex Therapeutics to Participate at the Biotechgate Digital Partnering Conference

/EIN News/ -- Geneva, Switzerland, August 31, 2020 - Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a leading company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development today announced that that Tim Dyer, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate at the Biotechgate Digital Partnering Conference taking place on August 31 – September 3, 2020.

Mr. Dyer and Dr. Lütjens will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Meetings can be requested via the Partnering Biotech Webpage for those who registered to participate.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is scheduled to enter a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated in preclinical models. Addex's second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for the treatment of epilepsy. In addition, Addex’s GABA B PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include GABA B PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders.

Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55

Email: PR@addextherapeutics.com

Mike Sinclair

Partner, Halsin Partners

+44 (0)20 7318 2955

msinclair@halsin.com



Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements: This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Addex Therapeutics Ltd. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.